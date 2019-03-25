Miss Dusty survives objection

The grey Miss Dusty just lasting it out by a short head from Eagle Eye in Race 5 at Kranji yesterday.

Just when she looked poised for an easy win came a serious challenger, chomping on her lead and giving her supporters plenty of anxious moments.

But Miss Dusty's big heart won the day in the $70,000 Kranji Stakes C-2 event over the Polytrack 1,200m in Race 5 yesterday, staving off class dropper Eagle Eye by a short head under Ben Thompson's guidance.

Then came another scare for Miss Dusty's backers - an objection lodged by Eagle Eye's jockey, two-time Singapore champion Vlad Duric, for allegedly losing momentum when Thompson's whip hit his mount's head.

The inquiry took a long time, making those with the tickets on their "winner" breaking into cold sweat. There sure was a collective huge sigh of relief when the objection was overruled.

Miss Dusty paid a juicy $28 for a win. It was her third success - and second from a brief spell - from eight starts. She also has three second placings, stamping the grey four-year-old as an honest and consistent mare.

The young and talented Thompson, who rode Miss Dusty at her last start and finished ninth after sitting in the box-seat third in a Class 3 race over 1,200m on turf, deserved all the credit for his confidence, determination and great resolve.

He jumped Miss Dusty out swiftly but made the wise decision not to go head-to-head with Caorunn, who skipped to a two-length lead and ran the first 400m in a decent 24.30sec.

Thompson bided his time as his mount was right behind, flanked by Leading Cellist and Loving You wide, providing him with good cover. Eagle Eye was next, followed by the favourite and my best bet Elite Conquest.

Thompson bade farewell to his buddies at the 600m mark to complete his assignment. Moving up fluidly, his mount was already on par with the leader going into the straight.

He then broke clear. Duric made his move on Eagle Eye but met with an equine wall with his mount's head turning sideway. On the outside, Elite Conquest also started to rev up but not the scintillating way he did to win two Kranji trials.

Miss Dusty still held a two-length lead with 200m to go. The coast was clear by now and Duric's vigorous whip-riding brought Eagle Eye inching closer and closer. But, alas, he came just a short head short.

Elite Conquest finished third, 11/2 lengths away and only a short head in front of Lord Of Cloud.

Brown's deputy, Tim Fitzsimmons, reckoned Miss Dusty went over a little last start because of the fast pace.

"They went quite hard last start. She overdid it a little bit. Today, you know, she just travelled better with herself and her second-up record is brilliant - three from three now," he said.

"We'll just see how she goes. She always runs well. How much improvement she has got, time will tell."

Thompson was glad things turned out well for Miss Dusty on the Polytrack yesterday.

"She's such a momentum horse and she really can get her own way on the track. Things worked out well today. She's better from the first-up run," he said.

"One thing is her biggest credential - just her heart. She's very genuine and she's a horse that could go through the grades. She's going well and ticking all the boxes."