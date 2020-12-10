Miss Elegance looks suited to the mile

RACE 1 (1400M)

(1) DESERT PRIDE won on the second time of asking and the extra distance will suit. She could follow up.

(3) BROOKLYN BRIDGE was 1.25 lengths behind (6) MISS KHALIFA over this course and distance last time but could improve more and turn it around.

(13) HEAR THE TRUMPET tries this distance again and will see it out. Definitely one for the quartet players.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(1) FINCHATTON, (2) GOLDEN PHEASANT and (4) WHAT YOU ARE are carded to meet before this race while (9) WHIPPING BOY also has a previous engagement. Watch the betting.

(6) CRANK IT UP has consistent, honest form and rates as the one to beat.

(5) FLASH BURN, (3) NORDIC REBEL, (7) SHENANIGANS and (8) SKIMINAC are all capable of pulling it off.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(7) CASTLE DURROW and stable companion (9) ROCK YOU weren't disgraced last time and should contest the finish.

(2) DYNASTIC LIGHT found support on debut but was found to be not striding out. Look for a good effort.

(1) DESTINYS GAME always gives others a start but could run on strongly.

(8) LEADING FAST needed her last outing and will come on.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(8) MISS ELEGANCE has a handy weight and is back to her best. She can easily win this.

(2) INVIDIA is back over a preferred distance and could prove a serious danger.

(5) SIDONIE has been out of action for a while but, if not needing the run, could get into the reckoning.

(1) RIVERSTOWN should be happier over the shorter distance.

(3) COCKNEY PRIDE is capable but needs to be in the right mood.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(5) SHAH AKBAR and (6) HAVE A GO JO have the potential to become top stayers. Today, the former is preferred. The latter, however, won't go down without a fight. Couple them for a wager on the quinella.

(3) THE EIGHTH LORD beat (1) DR DOOLITTLE by 2.25 lengths but the 2kg difference could bring them together. The former has a prior engagement. Watch how that one goes.

(4) PURPLE PANTHER races before this but could get into the mix if lining up.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

(2) LITTLEWOOD is ultra-consistent and finished 0.5 lengths in front of (4) FRENCH LEAVE last time, but the latter could turn it around on 3kg better terms.

(1) IMPERIAL MASTER has most scope for improvement but appears harshly treated with 60.5kg, giving 3kg to four-time winner Littlewood.

(8) KURT'S APPROVAL could challenge if decides to gallop.

(9) MAGIC VISION is another to consider for minor money.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(4) MIRACLE FLIGHT came off a long break last time and will be a lot fitter now. She could resume winning ways.

(5) SPRING BREAK is another that will come on with the run.

(9) THUMBS UP has matured and could do some damage to the favourites.

(1) BEFORE THE DAWN is never far back and should run an honest race.

(7) SWEET SENSATION races before this - watch the form. Many others are capable of getting into the money.