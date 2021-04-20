Miss Elegance looks well-in on weights

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(11) WOKONDA made a forward and fair debut on the Standside track last week. She is bred to be effective over a longer trip. She should have every chance from Gate No. 3.

(3) FLASHY APACHE made further progress last time. He finished ahead of the well-fancied and the well-bred (5) FLOWER'S RIDGE. He has proven stamina and rates as a big danger.

(10) TINDER DRY is a lot better than her run in KwaZulu-Natal. She ran a fair race at this course in her penultimate start but she has an equally wide draw this time. Still, she is a serious runner.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

(7) LOOK YOURSELF finished second ahead of (4) GILDA GRAY when tried over a bit of ground. She looks in good form. She appears promising.

(9) ROUTE SIXTY SIX ran a forward race behind an older rival last time and is best forgiven her penultimate race, when racing over a trip short of her best. But, interestingly, her best runs have been in KwaZulu-Natal.

(4) GILDA GRAY is honest and will have every chance jumping from the best draw.

(11) SPLASH OF GREEN and (2) CORAL DAWN are bred to relish the longer trip.

RACE 3 (1,450M)

(1) MISS ELEGANCE raced in the Triple Tiara races and was not disgraced behind superstar War Of Athena. This is a better race for her as she is weighted to win. But, on a line through Gee For Go, she will have a battle with (3) QUERARI FERRARI. The latter has a good record at the course and could be hard to catch if the race is run to suit.

(5) GAIAN GLORY is worth a look. She gave signs she could be heading back to her best when a fast-finishing 23/4 lengths behind Querari Ferrari last time.

(2) ECSTATIC GREEN and (6) MOMENTS LIKE THIS are capable fillies who need to be watched.

RACE 4 (1,450M)

Best-weighted (1) BOLD JAZZ is deserving after running a fair race in the SA Classic, before finishing fatigued in the Derby. He did not stay the 2,450m. Back over a more suitable trip, he should give of his best.

(2) INDLAMU ran a cracker in the Secretariat Stakes, finishing just ahead of Bold Jazz. But he is racing after a layoff and has more to do at these weights.

Watch out for (5) REUNION, who needed his first start after being gelded. He won his debut like a superstar and may have needed a few changes.

(3) BARTHOLDI is better than his last race suggested. He needs to be considered along with (4) BOWIE, who was an unlucky loser last time.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

The beautifully bred (2) SOUND OF SUMMER won his maiden as he liked, even though he misbehaved before the race. He could be anything, given his pedigree. He is trying this sharper track but is going more ground which should suit.

Fellow three-year-old (6) GOVERNORS GLORY could be the one to give him a scare. Governors Glory won a hard-fought battle, beating a useful older horse and is also on the up.

(1) STARFLASH confirmed his good form when third to Governors Glory, after a thrilling win. He could get a lot closer at the weights.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(6) MASTER AND MAN ran a fair race last start, even though suffering from saddle soreness. He needs to find a bit more for his first win on this track.

(3) HAVE A GO JO has run a cracker on the track and could repeat. But he needs to overcome a wide draw again.

(1) OUR COYS ran a much better race with blinkers and could build on that. But he has to give weight to all round.

(5) FSQUADRON raced in the Derby and could surprise.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(10) HUMBLE TUNE and (4) BOLD RESOLVE could enjoy this faster track. The pair, being three-year-olds, seem capable of better. While Bold Resolve has the better draw, it is Humble Tune who has the better prep.

(1) ROMEO'S MAGIC is in good form, having won from a wide draw. He can do it again, but this is not an easy venue.

(11) POPPYCOCK gave signs he could be nearing his best.