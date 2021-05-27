Miss Magician is ready to stun them

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(5) ABALUS has most scope for improvement and should hold out (2) QUICK RUN, (3) FROSTED ICE, (8) SILVERY BLUE and (4) TALLADEGA, who were not far behind when they last met.

(1) SMELTING is showing up nicely and, on collateral form, should be in the mix. Must go into those quartet bets.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(11) MISS MAGICIAN got close-up in both her starts and should do so again. She can easily win this.

(1) IMITATION GAME was runner-up in his last two and could go one better but he gives the former 5.5kg, which could be costly.

(2) PROMISE TO DREAM and (3) LULU'S BOY could place. Watch the money for the seven first-timers.

RACE 3 (1,450M)

(11) SYBARIS is making her debut. If she has any ability, she should win. This is not a strong field.

(1) BOLD DECISION looks sure to improve most of all.

(2) OCEANS PRIDE has tried to exit the maidens 45 times before.

(3) STORMY WEATHERS and (5) WILLOW LANE could make the minor money.

RACE 4 (1,450M)

(1) CASTLE CORNER loves the runner-up box and is overdue a victory. It could be his day to escape the maidens.

(3) GRACE FROM ABOVE was only 13/4 lengths behind him but, with blinkers fitted, could make up the deficit.

(2) SUCCESSFUL RULER needed his last outing and should come on.

(9) GANDALF THE BAY is improving and could make the quartet.

(11) POWER SURGE is an exciting newcomer.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(3) SOPHIA'S FIRST and (2) SIREN OF GREECE have been costly to follow but either could take it this time.

(1) WEDDING BLISS needed her last run and should get into the money.

(4) SUPER DUPER is consistent and should take home a cheque. Others are all looking to improve.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(4) JUMEIRAH GOLD was not disgraced in his first run as a gelding after a rest and should come on in heaps.

(1) CURFEW has been knocking on the door and should make his presence felt.

(6) HEY BENNIE, stablemate of Curfew, forms a strong back-up.

(2) MISTER BLUE SKY found problems last time and could get into the money.

(3) NUSSPLY is capable but often disappoints.

(5) BAROMETER and (8) PASSING SHOT warrant inclusion in quartets.

RACE 7 (1,600M,)

(2) WILLOW EXPRESS is having his peak run and could remain unbeaten as a gelding and complete a hat-trick.

(1) TREE TUMBO is well in at the weights but could just need it.

(4) NARTJIE was not striding last time but could resume winning ways after a rest.

(3) GEE FOR GO and stablemate (5) BOLD JAZZ could get into the mix.

(6) HERODOTUS is a lot better than his last run and must go into the exotic bets.