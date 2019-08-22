Mister Dynamo's all charged up

TRIAL 3: Mister Dynamo ticked all the boxes when finishing third behind Augustano and Imperium over the 1,000m trip.

Trainer Leticia Dragon has got a talented one in her yard. A youngster who, with natural progression, could become as good - if not better - than some of the talents that she has already nurtured.

Like Nimble and Star Emperor and Best Bay - just to name a few.

After failing to get a spot in the starting gates on Aug 11, when he was one of two reserves, Dragon sent him to the trials on Tuesday morning and, sure enough, he impressed.

Ridden by Ben Thompson, Mister Dynamo ticked all the boxes when finishing third behind Augustano and Imperium over the 1,000m trip.

Here's how the trial panned out.

Jumping cleanly from an outside chute, Thompson settled him down in third spot behind leader Augustano and the Michael Clements-trained Imperium.

He could still see their backs when they straightened for the run home and Thompson seemed in no great hurry to get him going.

So, and under a good hold, there he stayed seemingly content to travel under his own steam.

Out in front, the two leaders were going hell for leather - Daniel Moor on Augustano and the Frenchman Louis-Philippe Beuzelin astride Imperium.

Mister Dynamo was never going to catch them but, after being about two lengths in arrears at the 200m mark, the Dragon-trained runner was seen to be doing his best work late.

Indeed, he made up good ground and when the post came up, he was just a short head and half a length behind the front pair.

A $120,000 purchase at the sales, Tuesday's showing was the best we have seen of Mister Dynamo at the trials and all that's left is for him to bring that form to the races.

If he can do that, he could go one better than what he did on debut when second to No Regrets.

That day, he didn't get that dream run and, just when it mattered, Thompson had to peel him out from behind No Regrets and Boom Shakalaka just so he could get clear running room.

In the end, a mere nostril was the margin which separated him from what should have been a winning debut.

His last start was in a high class event - the Aushorse Golden Horseshoe - and, after being granted no favours with the barrier draw which saw him jump from 13, he was never involved in the finish.

He is better than that. Dragon has been patient with him and at his next start, I expect, she will have him as right and ready as a racehorse should be.

Of course, there's no taking anything away from the trial winner, Augustano.

He's one away from a hat-trick of wins and he is in that kind of form which normally translates into victory.

Currently at 89 rating points, he has found his second wind - or, in his case, his third - and he should be winning more races.

Stick with him. The pickings may be meagre but, hey, a win's a win and that's what racing's all about.