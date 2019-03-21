Modjadji to win again

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(2) EHSAAN found solid support when narrowly beaten on debut. He should make amends.

(3) GROBAN was under a length behind him also on debut and could make a race of it.

(4) JASH, (9) KEEP SMILING and (7) PINCH POT are competent first-timers and must be respected.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(4) CAPTAIN'S ALPHA returned to form last time and with blinkers back on from a good draw could take honours.

(1) THE SANDS is doing well now and needed his last outing.

(10) ONE OF OUR OWN hung in badly on the Polytrack last time. Expect a better performance.

(3) GIMME THE FIRE hasn't been far off lately and could make the mix.

(2) THE RUSSIAN SAILOR and (9) LEMON DROP SHOT could earn.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(2) DESTINYS GAME is running well now and if she takes her place, could open her account.

(12) JAY BOMB bears watching. She was backed when fourth on debut but that was almost a year ago.

(3) SUPER FINE sports blinkers for the first time and any improvement should see her fight it out.

(1) JUST A GREETING could get into the mix being fresh.

RACE 4 (1,450M)

(2) JACKO BOY was fancied to win before this but, if she takes her place, could go in here.

(1) GLITTER PATH found traffic problems last time but finished well to take second spot.

(3) NOTQUITETHEREYET is improving with racing and could get there.

(4) ANDIAMO needed her last run and could feature at the business end of things.

(11) EIGHTFOLDS LASS will enjoy the extra but may just need it.

(5) PETITE AIME could upset.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) LASAIR needed his first run as a gelding and will come on, however, he has a wide draw to overcome.

(2) CHEVRON on the other hand jumps from pole position and could grab the advantage.

(13) THE BRASS WAY and (12) FEITAS FLYER are stablemates and they weren't disgraced on debut when finishing close together.

(3) DRY YOUR EYES could earn.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(7) SEA AIR is lightly raced and is back over a favourable distance. Nothing to suggest he cannot win this.

(2) MARCH TO GLORY is doing better and could challenge.

(4) NORLAND has his problems and is drawn wide but if trouble free could lead them on a merry dance.

(3) SOVEREIGN REIGN, (5) ORAPA, (6) OVER SHARING and (1) MAMBO SYMPHONY could pull it off.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(4) MYTHICAL BOLT has been knocking on the door and his persistence could be rewarded.

(3) PURPLE DIAMOND is from the same stable and, if he runs, he rates a strong back up over the extra now.

(5) BOLD COAST and (2) DAN THE LAD are never without a chance and must be included in all bets.

(6) DOUBLE 'O' EIGHT needed her last run in new surroundings and could feature.

(1) COPPER JAY and (10) VARIMAX are never far back in races like this.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(1) MODJADJI has finally returned to his best track and trip and could make it four from four.

(5) FRANKLY will also enjoy a return to this track but needs to overcome a wide draw.

(2) ILLEGAL and (4) NO MORE WORDS are having their peak run and could get into the picture.

(10) QUEEN OF WAR, (8) OTTAWA and (11) ILHA DAVAR could upset at nice odds.