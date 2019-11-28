Moloney replaces Thompson

The Singapore Turf Club has granted a 12-month visiting jockey's licence to Australian jockey Patrick Moloney.

It takes effect from Jan 1 and will run though to Dec 31.

With the decision by fellow Victorian jockey Ben Thompson to not take up the one-year Singapore Turf Club licence extended to him for 2020 and return to Australia by this season, Moloney was selected as his replacement.

The 25-year-old jockey is no stranger to Singapore racegoers as he spent one month at Kranji in August, riding four winners - Diamond Ring, Mr Malek, Just Landed and Ocean Crossing - from 48 rides.

Currently licensed by Racing Victoria, Moloney began his apprenticeship with his father, trainer Gerard Moloney, at Caulfield in 2012.

He quickly establised himself as a competent rider and went on to claim two Victorian champion country apprentice jockey titles in 2015/16 and 2016/2017.

Moloney also clinched the metropolitan title in 2016/2017.

He has racked up around 430 winners, mainly in Victoria where he rides for different trainers - notably his uncle John Moloney and Michael Moroney.

From his haul of 10 Group and Listed winners, the career highlights are the 2015 Alister Clarke Stakes with Chill Party (his first Group success), the 2017 Queen Elizabeth Stakes with Vengeur Masque and the 2017 Linlithgow Stakes with Rich Charm, all Group 2 races.

Besides Singapore, Moloney has already ridden in France, where he was invited to represent Australia in the Prix Longines Future Racing Stars races at Chantilly in 2013, and New Zealand, mainly for Moroney at his Matamata training base.

Among his other achievements of note, Moloney also won the Gilbert Principles of Sport Science Award Racing Victoria in 2015/16.

He has also ridden in major Australian Group 1 races like the Melbourne Cup, Caulfield Cup and Doncaster Handicap, albeit without winning.

Moloney goes to scale at 51.5kg.