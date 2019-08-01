Moloney set and ready

With his work permit endorsed, Australian jockey Patrick Moloney's priority now is to make his presence felt at the nine Kranji meetings he will ride in during his short stay.

With hope, it would put him in good stead for another stint.

The 25-year-old, whose Singapore Turf Club licence is until Aug 31, has picked up seven rides from various trainers - three tomorrow (Attention, Winning Hobby and Al Green) and four on Sunday (Diamond Ring, Rapidash, Gold Kingdom and Pratt Street).

"I can't wait to have my first rides this weekend. I'm keen as mustard," said the son of Caulfield trainer Gerard Moloney, with whom he kicked off his riding career in 2012.

"Singapore has always been on the radar. I've already ridden in France, where I represented Australia in the Prix Longines Future Racing Stars races at Chantilly in 2013, and New Zealand where I won six races for Mike Moroney.

"I actually wanted to apply for a longer term in Singapore, but this opportunity for one month has come up and it was a good opportunity to see how I measure up in such good competitive racing.

"It was the right time to come over as it's pretty quiet at this time of the year in Melbourne. It's the winter months."

The former Melbourne champion apprentice jockey (2016/2017) and two-time Victorian country champion apprentice jockey (2015/2016 and 2016/2017) is a lightweight rider who goes to scale at 52kg.

He has ridden in excess of 420 winners, including three at Group 2 level from a haul of 10 Group and Listed winners.

Looking impressed with the track and facilities, Moloney said he was looking forward to pitting his skills against Kranji's crop of top international jockeys, including some fellow Victorians he used to compete with day in day out.

"The facilities are nice and it's a nice environment. It's a career highlight for any jockey to compete in such a place, be it trackwork or races," said.

"Obviously, I know Ben Thompson, Daniel Moor, Vlad Duric, Michael Rodd, Joseph Azzopardi, as they all rode in Melbourne. It'll be great to ride against them here."