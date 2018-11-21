Monday's barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Sacred Don (MM Firdaus)
2 Rennal
3 Archie (M Nizar)
Margins and time: 1¼, 11 (1min 00.72sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Time Lord (Firdaus)
2 Augustus (R Zawari)
3 Fulife King (V Duric)
4 Calvados
5 Athletica (M Kellady)
Margins and time: Nk, 2, 4½, 2¾ (1:01.59)
TRIAL 3
1 Kirks Ryker (T Krisna)
2 Pennywise (N Juglall)
3 Zac Ace (B Vorster)
4 Boy Wonder (Duric)
5 Fireworks
6 Glamorous (M Ewe)
Margins and time: Nk, ½, 1¾, 6½, ½ (1:00.81)
