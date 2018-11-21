Racing

Monday's barrier trial results

Nov 21, 2018 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Sacred Don (MM Firdaus)

2 Rennal

3 Archie (M Nizar)

Margins and time: 1¼, 11 (1min 00.72sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Time Lord (Firdaus)

2 Augustus (R Zawari)

The Donna Logan-trained Thunder Dragon winning yesterday's Race 2 at Kranji.
Racing

It's Logan's heroes once more

3 Fulife King (V Duric)

4 Calvados

5 Athletica (M Kellady)

Margins and time: Nk, 2, 4½, 2¾ (1:01.59)

TRIAL 3

1 Kirks Ryker (T Krisna)

2 Pennywise (N Juglall)

3 Zac Ace (B Vorster)

4 Boy Wonder (Duric)

5 Fireworks

6 Glamorous (M Ewe)

Margins and time: Nk, ½, 1¾, 6½, ½ (1:00.81)

HORSE RACING