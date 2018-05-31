Monday’s Kranji barrier trial results
Monday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Streetwise (B Vorster)
2 Toosbies (T Krisna)
3 Warrior King (C Grylls)
Margins and time: 5 3/4, 1/2 (1 min 01.44sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Ground Attack (Vorster)
2 Super Denman (Krisna)
3 General Marshall (Grylls)
4 Red Bird (O Placais)
5 Larson (A Collett)
6 Dynamic General (Y Salim)
Margins and time: 11/2, 2, 2, nk, 3/4 (1:01.82)
TRIAL 3
1 David's Star (Salim)
2 Autumn Assault (B Woodworth)
3 Congratu (A Collett)
Margins and time: 13/4, 111/4, (1:01.45)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now