Monday’s Kranji barrier trial results

May 31, 2018 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Streetwise (B Vorster)

2 Toosbies (T Krisna)

3 Warrior King (C Grylls)

Margins and time: 5 3/4, 1/2 (1 min 01.44sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Ground Attack (Vorster)

2 Super Denman (Krisna)

3 General Marshall (Grylls)

4 Red Bird (O Placais)

5 Larson (A Collett)

6 Dynamic General (Y Salim)

Margins and time: 11/2, 2, 2, nk, 3/4 (1:01.82)

TRIAL 3

1 David's Star (Salim)

2 Autumn Assault (B Woodworth)

3 Congratu (A Collett)

Margins and time: 13/4, 111/4, (1:01.45)

