Monday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 I'm A Conqueror
2 Rapid Fire
3 Smash (V Duric)
4 Fireworks
5 The Iceman (D Moor)
Margins and time: 2, 1¾, 8¾, ½ (1min 01.34sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Sun Marshal (M Kellady) *
2 Silent Partner (Duric) *
3 Run The Day (R Zawari)
4 Baffert
5 First Choice (Moor)
6 Galvarino
7 Keep Spinning (S Noh)
8 Relic Warrior
Margins and time: 2¾, 2¾, 4½, hd, 1¾, 2¼, 7 (1:00.14)
TRIAL 3
1 Rafaello (N Juglall) *
2 Super Winner (Noh)
3 Blizzard (Moor)
4 Panache (Kellady)
5 Captain Jamie (Duric)
6 Wonderful (Y Salim)
7 Nova Vocal (E Aslam)
8 Centenary Diamond
9 Mighty Emperor (T Krisna)
Margins and time: 1¼, shd, 1¾, 3, 2¼, 1¼, 1½, 1¾ (59.51sec)
TRIAL 4
1 Super Denman (Juglall) *
2 Eastiger (Kellady)
3 Lucky Tiger (R Iskandar)
4 Nowyousee (Moor)
5 Song Of Spring (Duric)
6 Autumn Century (Salim)
7 Warrior King (Aslam)
8 Middle Kingdom (Noh)
Margins and time: 2, ns, ½, 1¾, 5, 1¾, 3¼(1:00.56)
TRIAL 5
1 Sun Ares (Kellady) *
2 Zac ACe Juglall)
3 Khudawand (WS Chan)
4 Nova Classic (M Ewe)
5 El Chapo (Duric)
6 Sorbeta (Iskandar)
7 Ace Harbour (Krisna)
8 Mings Man (Moor)
9 Honor (CS Chin)
Margins and time: 2¼, 1¾, ½, nk, 1¼, 4¼, hd, 1¾ (1:00.75)
TRIAL 6
1 Federation (Duric)
2 Our Showcase (Aslam)
3 Peer Gynt
4 Always Innocent
5 Tigress (Moor)
6 Phuket (Kellady)
7 Gysrados (Chin)
8 Solitaire (Ewe)
Margins and time: 1¼, 2, 1¼, 1, 5, 5, 7 (1:02.22)
