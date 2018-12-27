Racing

Monday's Kranji barrier trial results

Rafaello taking Trial 3 on Monday in the fastest time of the morning. PHOTO: STC
Dec 27, 2018 12:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 I'm A Conqueror

2 Rapid Fire

3 Smash (V Duric)

4 Fireworks

5 The Iceman (D Moor)

Margins and time: 2, 1¾, 8¾, ½ (1min 01.34sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Sun Marshal (M Kellady) *

2 Silent Partner (Duric) *

3 Run The Day (R Zawari)

4 Baffert

5 First Choice (Moor)

6 Galvarino

7 Keep Spinning (S Noh)

8 Relic Warrior

Margins and time: 2¾, 2¾, 4½, hd, 1¾, 2¼, 7 (1:00.14)

TRIAL 3

1 Rafaello (N Juglall) *

2 Super Winner (Noh)

3 Blizzard (Moor)

4 Panache (Kellady)

5 Captain Jamie (Duric)

6 Wonderful (Y Salim)

7 Nova Vocal (E Aslam)

8 Centenary Diamond

9 Mighty Emperor (T Krisna)

Margins and time: 1¼, shd, 1¾, 3, 2¼, 1¼, 1½, 1¾ (59.51sec)

TRIAL 4

1 Super Denman (Juglall) *

2 Eastiger (Kellady)

3 Lucky Tiger (R Iskandar)

4 Nowyousee (Moor)

5 Song Of Spring (Duric)

6 Autumn Century (Salim)

7 Warrior King (Aslam)

8 Middle Kingdom (Noh)

Margins and time: 2, ns, ½, 1¾, 5, 1¾, 3¼(1:00.56)

TRIAL 5

1 Sun Ares (Kellady) *

2 Zac ACe Juglall)

3 Khudawand (WS Chan)

4 Nova Classic (M Ewe)

5 El Chapo (Duric)

6 Sorbeta (Iskandar)

7 Ace Harbour (Krisna)

8 Mings Man (Moor)

9 Honor (CS Chin)

Margins and time: 2¼, 1¾, ½, nk, 1¼, 4¼, hd, 1¾ (1:00.75)

TRIAL 6

1 Federation (Duric)

2 Our Showcase (Aslam)

3 Peer Gynt

4 Always Innocent

5 Tigress (Moor)

6 Phuket (Kellady)

7 Gysrados (Chin)

8 Solitaire (Ewe)

Margins and time: 1¼, 2, 1¼, 1, 5, 5, 7 (1:02.22)

