Moon Face makes headway

Moon Face giving regular jockey Ruan Maia an armchair ride when winning his trial at Kranji yesterday morning.

The grey Moon Face, unbeaten in both starts, continued make headway with his impressive trial victory yesterday morning.

His win under winning jockey Ruan Maia was so effortless.

From an outside gate, the Cliff Brown-trained four-year-old Argentinian-bred cruised to the lead under his own steam.

He soon built up a two-length lead from stablemate So You Too. A break away came Larry on the rails, followed by Limited Edition, Lim's Craft and Wassergeist.

The rest were out of it.

In the straight, Moon Face was just in cruise control. Maia just sat pretty all the way.

His mount won by 13/4 lengths in 1min 00.41sec. It could have been further and faster had Maia wanted.

It was not easy to win first-up on the Polytrack 1,200m, but Moon Face not only succeeded, but he also won it in a quick time, 1min 10.29sec , on Aug 23.

Despite picking up 3kg for his second start on Sept 12, Moon Face won by a bigger margin of three lengths.

Again, he clocked a good time, 1min 10.78sec. He looks set to achieve the hat-trick.

