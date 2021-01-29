Moon Jumper hard to outdo in Race 10

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(3) DANILO DANILOVITCH was fancied in both starts and ran accordingly on each occasion. He is the standout form selection and, with improvement, he should get the Justin Snaith-Richard Fourie partnership off to a winning start.

(1) ARIZONA SKY and (4) RED SOLE will be wiser to the task after their modest debuts.

Red Sole's stablemate, (2) CALLMEMRGREENLIGHT, was well fancied on debut. With cheekpieces fitted, he could pose the biggest threat.

(7) SEEKING PEACE, a speedy filly, will be prominent for a long way and could give the boys something to fear.

RACE 2 (1,160M)

(6) HEAVEN'S GIRL was supported in both her starts. She is going a bit further now and should finish strongly.

(4) WARRIOR CAPTAIN was caught late last time and should make a race of it.

Stable companion (5) GIN AND TONIC has a shout if she jumps on terms.

(8) SAVAGE LOVE and (1) FISHER KING are looking to improve.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) STARBOARD has confirmed the promise of her debut third with consecutive second-place finishes, the latest over this course and distance. She should go one better.

(2) DAUGHTER OF ZEUS was outrun late last time and should pose a threat.

(5) ZETA JONES and (6) GOLLY MISS MOLLY were not far off that pair last time and could go close again.

(3) SWAZI QUEEN and (4) IMPERIAL BALLET have shown enough to do well.

RACE 4 (1,160M)

(1) BATTLE FORCE has been threatening. He could finally get it right.

(2) WEST COAST LOVER is coming off a rest and can only improve.

(14) RUBY WOO needed her last start and could get into the mix. Stable companion (12) RA'ED was well beaten on debut but will come on with the experience gained.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(13) GRAND ESCAPE caught the eye on debut when getting going late to finish third behind more-experienced and in-form rivals. He would have come on since for this step-up in trip.

Stable companions (5) CHURCHHAVEN and (3) WOLF MAN have improved. They could fight out the finish.

Wolf Man should strip fitter for a pleasing comeback run behind (2) GREENLIGHTFLASH, who could also make his presence felt.

(4) SUPERIOR LEADER should also have more to offer reverting to this trip after a pleasing third.

RACE 6 (1,160M)

It could get close between (5) BAT OUT OF HELL and (11) MAGIC CHOICE on their recent meeting behind Theatre Of Dreams. Bat Out Of Hell finished 3/4 lengths in front of Magic Choice. Both found problems in the running. Over a slightly longer trip and depending on improvement made, it will be interesting.

(13) SARSAPARILLA was not disgraced on debut and would have come on.

(1) DALGETY BAY has shown improvement to have every chance.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(2) FABIAN and (4) KING OF GEMS renew rivalry, having clashed in a hot sprint last time. Both are capable over 1,400m.

(3) HUDOO MAGIC will appreciate the step-back to this distance and play a leading role under favourable conditions.

(6) CAPTAIN OF STEALTH and (8) HURRICANE HARRY are distance-suited and boast solid form in similar contests.

(9) PINKERTON has come good after being gelded and has been beaten only once over this track and trip.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(7) DOUBLE MARTINI enjoyed the extra distance last time and is improving fast. He should be right there.

(1) SHADOW CREEK has been knocking on the door and should give another honest performance.

(4) IRISH RAIN ran flat second-up after a rest. The colt was in front of (2) LIGHT WARRIOR in his previous run. However, stable jockey S'manga Khumalo has opted to ride first-timer (6) DANCE PARTNER. Watch.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

(2) BARZALONA won the first two-year-old contest of the Cape season. He beat stablemate (1) AFRICAN RAIN, who has won since. Both could fight out the finish.

(7) KWINTA'S LIGHT is weighted to make her presence felt. She was second on debut behind Winter Mosaic, who was subsequently beaten by the exciting, well-related newcomer (4) HIGH HOSANNA, who is open to any improvement and is capable of contesting the outcome.

Another well-related filly is (6) IMPOSING ANGEL, who should be wiser to the task after a pleasing debut.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

(4) MOON JUMPER is on the up and should make a bold bid with Lyle Hewitson astride.

(10) GOVERNORS GLORY is having only his third run and should have gained plenty of experience. Expect a good fight.

(11) IRISH WILLOW, the only filly in the race, is having her peak run.

(5) FORT COMMANDER needed the sprint but is jumping up to 1,600m.

RACE 11 (1,800M)

Unbeaten (1) KOMMETDIEDING was most impressive when tried beyond a sprint last time. On that evidence, the colt should have little trouble getting the trip.

However, Guineas third-placegetter (2) RASCALLION is proven in Graded company and is likely to do better with the extra 200m.

(5) RED LARK and (4) HOEDSPRUIT could make their presence felt over this distance.

(3) CRIMSON KING was third in a 1,600m Grade 1 as a two-year-old and is open to improvement after a break and a gelding operation.

RACE 12 (2,400M)

(5) SMOKING HOT beat (3) LILY BLUE (5kg better off) by two lengths and Oaks runner-up (4) POMANDER (7kg better off) by five lengths. He could be tested by the pair. Lily Blue won her only try over this distance but needs to be covered until late before turning it on.

(1) FACTOR FIFTY, (2) SNOW PALACE (blinkers on) and (6) FIFE are capable but need to get the right run.

RACE 13 (1,000M)

(2) RUSSET AIR is back to defend his title but he has yet to win since that race 12 months ago. He could run well fresh.

(1) KASIMIR could finish better than the third spot he achieved last year. He had, however, finished behind stablemate (6) RIO QUERARI over 1,000m before that. Rio Querari should be a factor again. It is probably worth noting stable jockey Fourie has instead opted for crack sprinter (12) ERIK THE RED, who is unbeaten over 1,000m.

(10) CELTIC SEA should have her way again on these terms after back-to-back wins in Cape Town.

Grade 1 winners (13) TEMPTING FATE and (14) VERNICHEY add further intrigue to this blockbuster.

RACE 14 (1,600M)

(7) WHORLY WHORLY is trying a little extra distance, which could suit. He beat (6) GOLDEN PHEASANT (won subsequently) by 13/4 lengths over 1,400m and they meet on identical terms. Golden Pheasant won over this course and distance and it could get close.

(8) CORNISH POMODORO is sporting blinkers which could see him take honours.

(3) GREEN HAZE is coming right. Respect.

RACE 15 (1,600M)

Classy and versatile (1) CLOUDS UNFOLD is lining up for an unprecedented hat-trick of Majorca Stakes wins. She was fighting fit for the 1,800m Paddock Stakes in which she finished second.

Cape Fillies' Guineas' winner (10) CAPTAIN'S RANSOM could have improved enough to confirm her superiority.

(11) CHAT CHING is on the up and could make her presence felt.

(3) PRETTY YOUNG THING and (4) SING OUT LOUD are capable of getting into the picture, too.

RACE 16 (1,600M)

(8) KAY TEE PERRY has found the right distance. She could double-up at this track. Her form has been franked.

(9) SPARKLING WATER will be giving her best with two runs under her belt.

(1) ELUSIVE FORCE needed her last run.

Stablemate (2) DESTINYS GAME could give them a start but could grab them late.