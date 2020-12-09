Moon Rock set for race-to-race double

RACE 1 (900M)

This is the first Cape baby race of the season, so there is no form to go on. Watch the betting for clues, follow the money.

(1) AFRICAN RAIN and (3) BARZALONA are likely to have a say, but preference is for (4) DANILO DANILOVITCH, who is the first foal of a mare who won her first three starts as a two-year-old.

(7) SEEKING PEACE receives weight from her male rivals and with 2.5kg off her back could give the boys a scare.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(6) BITE MY LIP was second over track and trip last start and should go close again.

(13) REAL ADVISOR also filled the runner-up berth when debuting in a maiden against male rivals.

(1) WIFE OF WINDSOR finished on the podium in her last two starts and should be competitive again, with further progress likely.

(4) AFTER THE STORM and (9) LADY MAGENTA have not shown enough in their two starts to win but could improve to earn minor money.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(8) EMPERORS DECREE and likely improver (9) IRISH MORNING have shown ability.

(7) DE BULL let the side down last time out but has scope and could make amends.

(2) HIS CHOICE and (3) WORDSWORTH improved with blinkers and both could make their presence felt if building on those efforts.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) GAYLEACTIC STAR was well backed when fourth in a stronger race on handicap debut over track and trip last start. Need only repeat that effort to play a leading role.

(6) VIRIDIAN LIGHT has run well in each of her post-maiden starts and could enjoy a return to this trip.

(3) GLACIER GOLD and (10) MAGNETIC DIME will need to improve but do have scope.

(8) MISS MILLSTREAM is in good form and is another who could stake a claim.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(8) MOON ROCK is a last-start winner who is holding form. Could get away under his 4kg claimer and win this.

(2) HYDE PARK is a smart three-year-old likely to have a say.

(9) REAL GONE KID has scope and is open to any amount of improvement. First time wearing blinkers.

(5) POWER GRID and (4) BERNIE could make their presence felt.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(6) WALK OF FAME improved markedly with blinkers and could land the honours if taking another step forward.

(3) ON CAPTAIN'S SIDE and (5) BAD HABIT are consistent at this level and likely to have a say in the outcome.

(7) MAJOR ATTRACTION and stablemate (4) FAVORITA are useful sprinters capable of getting a look-in, too.

RACE 7 (1,500M)

(2) LION'S HEAD is above average but needs to overcome the widest No. 12 gate to play a leading role.

(6) MACH FOUR is on the up and is likely to pose the biggest threat.

(8) KAPTEIN and (9) DOUBLE RAINBOW are capable of fighting out the finish if they can overcome their wide alleys.

(3) SOCKEROO and (12) DOPPIO ORO are closely matched but preference is for Doppio Oro, who has found form and consistency of late.