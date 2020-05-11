Moor, Lim's Lightning strike in Australia

Former Kranji-based jockey Daniel Moor yesterday rode his third winner after returning to Australia last month, following the shutdown of Singapore racing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 36-year-old was licensed by the Singapore Turf Club until the end of the year but decided to head back, as there would be no income from riding fees and stakemoney if he had stayed on.

He was quarantined for two weeks before he could ride in Australia, where racing is held behind closed doors.

At Ballarat yesterday, he was successful on the second of his three rides - aboard the fancied Sukoot in an A$31,500 (S$29,000) race over 1,400m.

The winner was prepared by last year's Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Danny O'Brien, who captured Saturday's A$400,000 Group 1 South Australian Derby with Russian Camelot.

On Saturday at Donald, Moor steered the Anthony Freedman-trained favourite Daisy Cakes to victory in the A$25,000 Donald 2YO Classic over 1,200m.

He had a second and a third from seven other rides.

On Thursday at Werribee, he delivered a 20-1 upset on the Symon Wilde-trained Bombshell Belle in an A$31,500 race over 1,105m.

He had four rides that day.

In two years at Kranji, he won 48 races. His victories included the Group 3 Fortune Bowl with Blizzard and the Group 2 Merlion Trophy with Countofmontecristo last year.

He left Singapore last month with two wins, seven seconds and six thirds from 70 rides.

At the Werribee meeting, Singapore also tasted success with former Kranji-based galloper Lim's Lightning scoring for former Kranji-based John Meagher and his son Chris.

The senior Meagher is also the father of current Singapore-based Daniel Meagher.

"Easy win, the second start for Chris and dad. The horse left late last year - to try to win good races there," said Daniel.

Ridden by 2007 Singapore champion jockey Noel Callow, the Lim Siah Mong-owned Lim's Lightning took the A$31,500 race over 1,105m by two lengths, carrying 61kg.

The horse won four times at Kranji under Steven Burridge, including the $325,000 Group 2 Aushorse Golden Horseshoe over 1,200m.

He had four unplaced starts under trainer Matthew Dunn in Australia, before joining the Meaghers.