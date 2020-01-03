Moor suspended, Collett fined

Jockey Daniel Moor has been suspended for three Singapore race days for over his handling of Mister Dynamo in Race 2 on Wednesday.

The Australian pleaded guilty to careless riding in that near the 200m mark, he permitted Mister Dynamo to shift out, while riding it along, when insufficiently clear of Wins.

This resulted in Wins having to be checked.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account his record, guilty plea, the degree of interference and carelessness.

As Moor that has been engaged to ride at tomorrow's Kranji meeting, his three-Singapore raceday suspension will take effect from Sunday.

Alysha Collett was handed a $500 fine for failing to ride Well Deserved out to the end of the race. Her mount finished ninth in Race 11.