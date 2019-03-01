Moor suspended two race days

Jockey Daniel Moor has been suspended for two Singapore race days, from March 4 until March 10, for careless riding on Clarton Palace in Race 5 on Feb 22.

The Australian permitted his mount to shift inwards near the 1,100m mark, when insufficiently clear of Berlinetta. This tightened that horse onto Shangani, who was checked severely after making contact with the hindquarters of Royal Pavilion.