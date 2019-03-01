Racing

Moor suspended two race days

Mar 01, 2019 12:00 am

Jockey Daniel Moor has been suspended for two Singapore race days, from March 4 until March 10, for careless riding on Clarton Palace in Race 5 on Feb 22.

The Australian permitted his mount to shift inwards near the 1,100m mark, when insufficiently clear of Berlinetta. This tightened that horse onto Shangani, who was checked severely after making contact with the hindquarters of Royal Pavilion.

Debut runner-up Grand Koonta set to salute in Race 8 tonight.
Racing

Duo ready to go one better

Related Stories

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Deposition hard to beat

Foreign Source can be third-time lucky in opening race

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING