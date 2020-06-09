Moore gives O'Brien his sixth English 1000 Guineas with Love

Love, a 4-1 chance, won the English 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on Sunday to give top Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien his sixth win in the race.

Jockey Ryan Moore took control in the final 200m metres, forging clear of long-time leader Cloak of Spirits and beat the Andrea Atzeli-ridden 12-1 outsider by 41/4 lengths in the Group 1 classic over 1,600m for three-year-old fillies.

The 11-4 favourite Quadrilateral finished third, a head away, with Jason Watson astride.

Love's victory was O'Brien's fourth win in the last five runnings of the race. Her performance has shot her to favouritism for the Oaks, which is 800m longer, on July 4 at Epsom.

Moore and his mount returned to an empty winner's enclosure.

No spectators are allowed under regulations put in place when racing resumed, after being shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic from March 17 until last week.

O'Brien watched the race from his stables in Ireland.

"I am delighted with that performance," he told broadcaster ITV.

"She ran a great race and the obvious target is the Oaks."

After winning the race for the fourth time, Moore said they had always thought a lot of the horse after an impressive campaign as a two-year-old last year.

"She is a very uncomplicated filly and a dream to ride," he said. "She had the race under control early on and it was very straightforward. I think it very possible she will stay further. She's a typical Galileo filly."

Irish champion Galileo raced eight times for six wins, including the English and Irish Derby.

Love was having her first run since finishing third to Quadrilateral in the Group 1 Fillies' Mile at Newmarket last October.

"If it wasn't for her last run, last year, you'd have been pretty confident that she was the one to beat today," said Moore.