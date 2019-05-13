Moore's Good Standing

Jockey Zac Purton cuddled Good Standing to an impressive success in the Class 1 Hong Kong Macau Trophy over 1,400m at Sha Tin on Saturday.

That sealed a treble on the day for the champion and handed trainer John Moore a sixth win in the annual Hong Kong leg of the Interport challenge.

Good Standing raced home in a fast time of 1min 20.79sec, a shade off the track record of 1min 20.31sec.

The Australian import will now point towards trying to secure a first Group race since he landed the Group 3 Caulfield Classic over 2,000m in October, 2016.

"There's a mile race in early June, the (Group 3) Lion Rock Trophy Handicap, and another option for him at the end of June (Group 3 Premier Cup )," said Moore.

"He'd be competitive again because he's holding his form well. He's not over-raced this season so there is plenty left in the tank."

"He's come out today and done what I wanted him to do and he came close to the track record so, yes, couldn't be happier."

Good Standing broke sharply from stall five and led the field until stablemate Encouraging rushed on by after 300m.

Purton settled for fourth, stalking Mission Tycoon in a "one-off" spot, and when that rival kicked to the lead, the champion jockey remained still, allowing his mount to roll in rhythmic pursuit.

Purton finally shook the reins when Good Standing drew upsides the Hong Kong Classic Cup hero at the 200m mark. The classy bay drew away for an easy 21/4-length score.