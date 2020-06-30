Moore’s Happy for lucky Borges

John Moore is moving through the dimming twilight of his Hong Kong career without a faltering step, securing his 52nd and 53rd wins of the season at Sha Tin on Saturday.

Both his winners were ridden by Vagner Borges, a rider beginning to bloom on the circuit.

Borges has struck up a noticeable partnership with Moore, who will leave for Sydney at the end of the campaign.

The duo have secured eight wins together, the latest two being the progressing Beauty Happy, who earned his third win on the bounce under the Brazilian rider, and the Hong Kong International Sale graduate, Touch Of Luck.

"They gave that race to him on a plate," said Moore, after Borges set the tempo on Beauty Happy and eased past the post 1¼ lengths clear in the Class 3 Kat O Handicap over 2,000m.

Borges rode five meetings last term without success, but has collected 16 wins since his return to Hong Kong in mid-March.

"Some owners had come to me and said they didn't think he could ride a good 2,000m race, but I tend to disagree with that comment. His dictating today was right on song," said Moore.

"I've helped him (become) a better jockey in Hong Kong and he's now getting support throughout the stables, which I'm happy about because he is a very nice fella. He does follow instructions close to what he's been asked to do and I believe he's got a future in Hong Kong."

Borges took advantage of Gate 2 and stalked the pace aboard Touch Of Luck for 4¼-length win in the Class 3 Grass Island Handicap over 1,650m on dirt.