More Big Party in store

The grey Big Party winning his first Group race on his first attempt at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Big Party's win in Sunday's Group 3 Bauhinia Sprint Trophy Handicap over 1,000m at Sha Tin suggests better things to come.

The manner of the grey's 13/4-length victory in 55.71sec suggested the Group 1 Centenary Sprint Cup over 1,200m in three weeks' time would be a probable next assignment.

But trainer Frankie Lor played down such talk in the race's immediate aftermath.

"Maybe," was his cautious response to that proposition, "I need to talk to the owner first."

That is not to say Lor doubts the four-year-old's ability to mix it with the likes of Group 1-winning stablemate Mr Stunning.

"If you see this race, I think you will say he could be one of Hong Kong's best sprinters. He's still young and I hope he can improve further," he said.

Winning rider Grant van Niekerk echoed that view without a hint of doubt.

"He's definitely good enough to run in that (Group 1) race. He's got potential and I think he's good enough to take on the big guns," he said.

"He didn't take on the best in this race, but there were still some decent sprinters in there and he won with authority and that must count."

Lor's concern is more to do with a three-week turnaround for a horse with a history of issues, having just bagged two wins in only 10 days. He said he has to assess the horse first.

"It's three weeks to the Group 1, so we need to see how the horse is tomorrow and then we can start to think," said Lor.

"He has had issues with his back and knee, but at the moment, everything is okay.