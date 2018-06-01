More Magic should go one better in Race 4

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(2) FLEXIBLE FUGITIVES has a plum draw on debut.

(1) FINAL ASSEMBLY was not disgraced after a rest and should build on that.

(3) LESLIES PATHTOFAME showed form on turf debut.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

(4) TRILLION STARS ran on well on the turf here last start. He should improve.

(2) PRINCE ARDENT is overdue, having run many seconds.

(7) LORD OF GLENCOE has the better draw and could take advantage.

(12) WORDBUSTER showed good pace last start.

RACE 3 (1,900M)

(1) MIDNIGHT VISION has met better opposition and did run a fair race when on the Poly.

(10) SAMSONITE ran a much-improved race last start.

(11) CIPHER is enjoying racing without blinkers.

(12) NIGHT LOCK has much in his favour.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(6) MORE MAGIC should go one better with improvement.

(7) MR GREEN STREET and (9) ROB ROY also improved with the benefit of experience last time out, so could make their presence felt.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(2) SILVA'S BULLET is back at Greyville (albeit on the turf) and can make amends.

(3) ONE DIRECTION was a neck behind Silver Bullet and is 0.5kg better off. Could get close.

(4) SILVER ROSE is another who was impressive last start.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(13) VALDERRAMA ran with promise in both starts and could win if building on those runs.

(5) GO SNOW GIRL GO, (8) MARMALADE SKY and (9) MERKABA should all improve with racing experience to pose some sort of a threat.

(1) BELLA SUMMER and (7) JALEIKA are newcomers who are bred to be useful.

RACE 7 (2,400M)

(4) MADE TO CONQUER has tried different things and won five of his last six.

(6) HERO QUEST is his biggest threat. This horse looks well in with 53.5kg.

(5) SHENANIGANS has decent Highveld form.

(3) STRATHDON, (11) SILVER DE LANGE and 2017 winner (1) CAPTAIN SPLENDID can earn.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(6) AFTER GLOW should enjoy the step-up in trip in a race lacking of depth.

(3) BELIEVETHISBEAUTY and (2) VASE have been costly to follow but should be competitive nonetheless.

(1) SOMMERSONNE has scope and may improve after a layoff.

RACE 9 (2,000M)

(1) OH SUSANNA won the 2018 Sun Met as a young horse, beating some stars and is obviously special.

(3) FIORELLA matched the best around over the mile in beating Oh Susanna's stablemate Snow Dance, who has beaten Oh Susanna twice before.

(2) LADY IN BLACK is capable.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

(4) BLACK INDY finished ahead of (2) RED SHIFT and (3) BLACK SAIL over this trip last start. While there should be little between them again, Black Sail is open to any amount of improvement, so could reverse the placings.

(8) SEATTLE KID has the form and ability to contest the finish.

(9) SUPER DINO could represent value.

RACE 11 (2,000M)

(1) DO IT AGAIN can do it again, as the leading Vodacom Durban July fancy should enjoy this longer trip even more.

(4) SURCHARGE hasn't had things go right but has still run massive races.

(3) TAP O' NOTH, (5) WHITE RIVER, (6) PACK LEADER and (9) MAJESTIC MAMBO have shown the potential to win.

RACE 12 (1,400m)

(2) PROCAL HARUM has a bit of talent and should relish the longer trip.

(8) CAPTAIN COURTEOUS has some very decent West Cape form in the bank.

(6) TROJAN HARBOUR meets stronger after his barrier trial but is capable.

(3) MACDUFF has not drawn badly and can run a race.

RACE 13 (1,400M)

(4) ESCAPE CLUB has improved with each start. She could be ready for her handicap debut against these.

(8) GOT YOUR BACK improved with blinkers and could be a big threat from a much better draw today.

(1) STOCKADE disappointed but has done well over this trip and could show her best form.

(5) SHOW ME YOUR ROSIE deserves respect.