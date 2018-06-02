Moreira and Purton rivalry heats up with double each

The big story heading into Wednesday night's meeting at Sha Tin was Joao Moreira's two-win lead over Zac Purton in the jockeys' championship. That looked set to be the talking point again when the Australian rider narrowed the margin to one with his success on David Hall's Dr Proactive in the second section of the Class 4 Hap Mun Bay Handicap over1,200m.

However, Moreira was able to hit back with a quick double on John Size's Infinity Endeavour in the Class 3 Cafeteria Handicap over 1,200m and the Ricky Yiu-trained Speedy King in the Class 3 Cheung Sha Handicap over 1,200m to extend his lead to three wins over Purton.

It took a last-race victory for Purton on Frankie Lor's Glorious Artist in the Class 3 Clear Water Bay Handicap over 1,650m to maintain the two-win buffer heading into Sunday's 77th meeting of 88 this term.

Freshman handler Lor, who sits second in the trainers' premiership with 55 wins, says that the battle between Purton and Moreira is something that should be embraced by trainers, owners and racing fans.