Moreira draws his Sparkling Sword again

RACE 1 (1,650M)

1 I'M A WITNESS started this season in Class 3 and has now got his rating down to Class 5 territory. Joao Moreira jumps aboard from a good draw and he looks a likely winner.

3 WONDERFUL TIGER also gets the drop in grade and has improved. He should get his chance from barrier 4.

10 GOLD TALENT has been running well recently, bar a dirt failure in March, and he might have one more win left in him.

7 RUGBY DIAMOND could stick for a placing if he can get an uncontested lead.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

9 MASTER VIKING is a six-time course-and-distance winner. He's been out of form for much of the season, but he's started to come right again.

5 SPLIT OF A SECOND has run well at the course and distance at his last two starts. He looms as a chance yet again.

1 CALL ME AWESOME appears to have a win in him soon. With Zac Purton astride for the first time from the inside gate, he's right in contention.

8 LOVE CHUNGHWA can be around the mark with even luck.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

1 COUNTRY MELODY is not the same horse he once was, but given that he peaked at a rating of 97, he deserves consideration off a mark of 78 - particularly with Victor Wong's 10-pound (4.54kg) claim taking his weight down to 122 pounds.

8 SMART DECLARATION looms as the main danger. The horse has been good in three course-and-distance runs since joining Caspar Fownes, including a win in February. A better gate can make all the difference.

2 MONEY BOY is still not the easiest to catch but, if he can get a nice trail into the race, he's not without a hope.

9 DRAGON PIONEER is improving all the time and deserves respect.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

10 SPARKLING SWORD has come to life in his last two course-and-distance runs, even though he wasn't able to lead as he has characteristically done in the past. Moreira jumps aboard now, with the Brazilian having been in the saddle for all four of the galloper's victories.

12 VICTORY FOLLOW ME returns to Class 4 after performing strongly at the top of Class 5. He hasn't raced since bleeding in February but can run well fresh.

1 SUPER LUCKY makes his Class 4 debut. He showed enough at times up in grade to suggest that he's some hope with a quiet ride.

5 ENORMOUS HONOUR ran on well for fourth last time out. The blinkers go on again and he can get into the placings.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

8 HONEST HORSE has been tried out in trip at his last two starts but it is an experiment that has failed. He was good first-up this term off an 11-month break and, back to the 1,200m, he's a chance in this spot.

10 PEOPLE'S CHAMPION has performed well in two of his three starts. He gets a better draw here and with the right run he's right in the mix.

11 ADONIS has started to put it together in recent starts. He deserves consideration.

1 SUPER EIGHTEEN is one of a number of last-start winners in this race. Victor Wong's 10-pound claim sees him get in well again.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

5 FANTASTIC FEELING generally performs well over this course and distance, although he didn't produce last time out. Still, with another nice draw, there's no reason he can't find the winner's circle now.

11 SUPER LEADER has been running fairly in recent starts. He's now at a mark below his winning rating in September and should go close.

6 SUPER HOPPY returns to the races for the first time since changing stables in February and he also makes his Happy Valley debut and is worth watching with Zac Purton aboard.

7 MASTER ALBERT is another who hasn't lived up to his promise but he's a must-include in all exotics.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

1 VICTORY BOYS is more at home in Class 3 and his last two runs since returning to the grade have been very good. He's got a solid record at the course and distance.

4 WILLIE WAY has found his niche on the Sha Tin dirt, particularly over this distance. Although his record at Happy Valley is not good, he is racing well and it wouldn't surprise to see him in the finish.

2 SUPER CHIC came with a big run to score last time out over 2,200m. He may find this a bit sharp, but if he receives a similar ride from Purton from the inside gate, he could dash home well again.

6 MCQUEEN has been finding form in recent starts and is not without a hope.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

11 SILVERFIELD has been very consistent this season and has performed well at two Happy Valley efforts at his last two starts. He appears near another win.

10 OUTLAWED has dropped below a winning mark from September. He will likely press forward and he should be somewhere in the mix at the finish.

5 UNICRON JEWELLERY has hit a wall after winning two races well in January. Perhaps the trip at Happy Valley can spark him to life again.

1 LUCKY GIRL is always a chance in this grade.