Moreira extends lead with 4-timer

Joao Moreira has extended his lead in the jockeys' premiership table - to 27 winners - over reigning champion Zac Purton with his four-timer at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

The Brazilian scored on Hercules (Race 4), King Dragon (Race 5), Incanto Prepared (Race 7) and Capital Star (Race 9).

Purton did not go home empty-handed. He won on Classic Posh (Race 2) and Grateful Heart (Race 6).

The score is now 84-57.

Karis Teetan is a distant third, with 33 winners. Home-grown jockey Vincent Ho is next with 30 winners.

Capital Star is trained by John Size, who is just two winners behind Caspar Fownes in the trainers' table.

The score: 38-40.