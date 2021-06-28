Moreira keeps up momentum

Joao Moreira is poised to surge over the 150-win milestone for the third time in Hong Kong, after his relentless drive for a fourth jockeys' championship delivered a treble at Sha Tin on Saturday.

The Brazilian extended the gap separating him from reigning champion Zac Purton to 28 victories, with wins aboard Blaze Warrior, Super Fast and Superbella. He is on 149 winners, with only five meetings left in the 2020/21 season.

Moreira is the holder of the most wins in a Hong Kong season after a phenomenal display of sustained excellence in 2016/17, which delivered 170 victories, eclipsing his 2015/16 haul of 168. He has posted 14 wins this month.

Trainer Francis Lui also had a three-timer as he climbed into outright fourth in the trainers' championship.

Denied 63-67 by Ricky Yiu in last season's championship, Lui has 60 wins for the current term, after Fox Cheunger, Super Fast and Highly Proactive saluted.

"I just try my best to win as much as I can," said Lui, who now trails Caspar Fownes (75), John Size (69) and Frankie Lor (64).

Moreira is confident Blaze Warrior can continue to ascend through the grades after the Sebring gelding maintained his unbeaten record with victory for Size in the Class 4 Sai Wan Shan Handicap over 1,200m.

"As good as last time, if not better," said Moreira, of the three-year-old's second successive win. "He does everything straight-forward and everything he does makes me think he's a good horse and the best part of it is that he's in the making still.

"He can run further and the future of this horse is hard to predict, but he's not going to be any worse than reaching a high rating."

Jockey Vincent Ho and Lui reprised a familiar winning collaboration with Fox Cheunger, victorious in the Class 5 Shouson Hill Handicap over 1,400m.

The winner became the pair's 24th combined success of the season - with the majority of the duo's triumphs coming with champion Golden Sixty.

While Golden Sixty occupies the zenith of Hong Kong racing with 17 wins from 18 starts, Fox Cheunger registered his third win from 35 starts as he revelled in the yielding ground.

"I'm not saying he enjoyed the ground, but he might have enjoyed it more than the other horses," said Lui. "He's racing well. I'll see how he recovers and decide what to do next."