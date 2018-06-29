Moreira keeps title hope alive

Jockey Joao Moreira completing his double atop Jolly Bountiful (No. 6) at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

Joao Moreira sparked the Hong Kong jockeys' championship battle to life with a quickfire early double at Happy Valley on Wednesday night but is still trailing Zac Purton by four winners.

Moreira made a bold statement to start the night with exciting wins aboard the David Hall-trained Penzance in the Class 5 Po Toi Handicap over 2,200m and the John Size-trained Jolly Bountiful in the Class 4 Peng Chau Handicap over 1,200m.

Neither horse looked likely to win until right on the line.

Penzance produced a grinding effort to wear down the Matthew Chadwick-ridden Joy Plus Fun, while Jolly Bountiful arrived in only the last stride to pip Fantastic Fabio, ridden by Umberto Rispoli.

Moreira came within a neck of making it a treble, riding Sichuan Boss into second behind Karis Teetan and Megatron in the Class 4 Lantau Island Handicap over 1,650m.

Leader Purton's victory on Doctor Geoff in the night's feature ensured that he still holds a commanding lead in the title race with five meetings left to go in the season.

The trophy success took Purton to 127 wins, giving the Australian rider a four-win lead entering July, while Doctor Geoff was the first leg of a Tony Cruz double.

Doctor Geoff produced the star performance of the night with his triumph in the Class 2 Manawatu Racing Club Challenge Trophy Handicap over 1,800m.

The Irish galloper, a two-time winner at Naas, had placed at four of his first seven Hong Kong starts but had not been able to break his local maiden.

That changed in impressive fashion on Wednesday night as Doctor Geoff raced clear for a 31/4- length success. The John Size-trained Insayshable was second with Moreira aboard.

"It was a pretty shallow race in terms of depth, when you consider the form of the other horses," said Purton.

"Our main danger hasn't raced for quite some time (and was) first-up over 1,800m. My horse has been knocking on the door, so we just needed to get the right run in the race, which we did get. He won nicely."