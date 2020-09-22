Moreira kicks six winners ahead

Jockey Joao Moreira winning on Scores Of Fun, the third leg of his six-timer at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Despite bagging six winners on Sunday to lead the premiership table by that number from reigning champion Zac Purton, jockey Joao Moreira does not anticipate a walk in the park for his fourth Hong Kong title.

The Brazilian they call the "Magic Man" has tallied 14 winners this season to eight for Purton and Karis Teetan.

"I just hope that I can keep it up. It's not going to be an easy season," said Moreira .

"It's just the beginning of the season. We have so much to look forward to and I don't want to put the premiership in my mind.

"I want to concentrate on these good horses and, hopefully, I am on board some nice ones when we get closer to December."

The Brazilian was referring to December's Hong Kong International Races.

Fresh off a Wednesday treble at Happy Valley, he topscored with six winners in the 10-race card -Skyey Supreme (Race 2), Fabulous Eight (Race 3), Scores Of Fun (Race 6), Armor Star (Race 7), The Rock (Race 8) and Excellent Proposal (Race 10).

Now in his eighth season, Moreira is coming close to his 1,000th success in Hong Kong. The six-timer took him to 959 wins. He is fourth on the all-time list.

His 152 winners this and last season include 15 trebles, three four-timers, three five-timers and Sunday's six-timer.