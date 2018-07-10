Moreira, Purton to the 'four'

Glorious Forever (in gold and-black) breaking the Sha Tin 2,000m course record and giving jockey Zac Purton the second leg of his four-bagger at Sha Tin on Sunday.

On an afternoon of great racing at Sha Tin in Hong Kong, the incredible riding clinic put on by jockeys Joao Moreira and Zac Purton proved the highlight.

The pair had Hong Kong's fanatical racing crowd mesmerised with four wins apiece. For good measure, Moreira took four second-place finishes.

The season's two remaining fixtures afford the two riders 19 opportunities to increase their tallies.

The duo went into Sunday's third-last meeting with Purton three wins ahead in the title race.

But Moreira has not been champion jockey three years straight for nothing and the Brazilian came out fighting and, much to the delight of his retinue of fans, he snared the first two contests on the 11-race card.

In the opener, the Lor-trained Speed Vision outpointed the same trainer's Witness Hunter, ridden by Purton who is seeking a second Hong Kong champion jockey crown.

The next race again showed off Moreira's prowess and brilliance. Riding Snowhooves, he kicked past the Purton-ridden Ever Strong to score, with the latter fading to third.

Not one to lie down and play dead, Purton struck back immediately in the third and fourth races.

The Full Bloom easily held off the Moreira-ridden Yourthewonforme and then Glorious Forever gave Purton a second win as Moreira took second again on Insayshable.

With both riders in peak form, Moreira sealed a treble aboard second-starter Cordyceps in the fifth.

The Brazilian "magic man" claimed a neck victory in that contest and Purton matched that in Race 6 when Amazing Moment kicked past his rival's mount, runner-up Giddy Giddy.

The defending champion then made it a four-timer in the seventh contest aboard the Dennis Yip-trained Winning Controller.

With the other jockeys looking in, Karis Teetan finally snapped the domination in Race 8.

The Mauritian urged on the Ricky Yiu-trained Encore Boy through a downpour to land the Class 3 Lai Chi Chong Handicap over 1,200m.

Purton, though, was not done.

The Australian matched his rival's four wins when enjoying a comfortable score in Race 10 atop the Frankie Lor-trained Patch Baby.

At the end of the day's play, the score stood 133 - 130, with Purton still three ahead.

Kerm Din's "Pakistan Star" silks were at the fore in the Tai Mong Tsai Handicap - when it mattered, at least. Pakistan Friend emulated his owner's famous Group 1 winner by stepping out of the March Hong Kong International Sale to make a winning debut in the 1,400m contest.

Tony Cruz's charge, a chestnut son of Not A Single Doubt, raced immaturely and arrived on the scene late off a deep-closing run. Pakistan Friend was ridden by Tommy Berry.

In the final on the bumper card, Winston's Lad took the honours under Vincent Ho, giving the Lui stable a double.