Mount Pleasant should win again with improvement

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(6) SOFT DAY makes the most appeal , but pay attention to the betting exchanges.

(3) PERFECT PRINCESS catches the eye and her progress is worth following.

(1) AL'S LASS, (2) GREEN LIGHT GAL, (8) UNPHASED, (9) VARIETY BREEZE and (10) VERONICA MARS are others to make note of.

RACE 2 (1,160M)

(1) ELUSIVE WOMAN has been in the money in every start. She is unlikely to be far off the mark again.

(2) IMPERIAL TWILIGHT landed a coup last start but has another a say in this.

Maidens (3) MAKING A SCENE and (8) SWEET SENSATION were heavily supported on debut, so are not to be taken lightly either.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(2) DAZZLING SUN caught the eye when finishing well on debut over a shorter trip. With improvement, he can step up in distance.

(5) GAYLEACTIC STAR is also likely to improve over this distance and pose a threat.

(8) OUR WORLD looks well and could make her presence felt, too.

(10) VARIDIAN LIGHT and (4) GATE SIXTY NINE are others with earning potential.

RACE 4 (1,160M)

(5) MOUNT PLEASANT was inexperienced on debut and yet showed heart to win. He will come on heaps.

(8) PORTICO has proved himself and won't go down without a fight.

(11) WINTER STORIES showed vast improvement as a gelding and must be respected.

(12) FLORIDA KEYS and (6) NAJEM SUHAIL won their debuts and will come on.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(4) HOEDSPRUIT is likely to feature prominently in the betting after his debut second. With improvement, he is expected to do well over this trip.

(2) DESERT ILLUSION and (6) NORTHERN SONG could make their presence felt over this distance, after pleasing in their recent sprints.

Newcomer (1) CAPTAINS WORLD is very well bred. A forward showing is expected.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) QUEEN SUPREME is in form and well-in under the conditions.

(3) VISTULA and (2) RONNIE'S CANDY should spearhead the attack on her.

(4) RUNNING BRAVE, (7) MILL QUEEN, (9) MAGIC SCHOOL and (12) WYLIE WENCH could have a say.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(2) SUGAR GIRL has fitness concerns returning from a lengthy layoff. But, if fit and at her best, she is capable of playing a role.

(1) NOUS VOILA has a useful record over this trip and could feature on best form, although riding arrangements suggest (3) SAILING SHIP is the pick of the yard's runners.

(7) QUEEN OF QUIET completed a hat-trick of wins over this track and trip last time out. He's a leading contender.

(13) FREEDOM SEEKER should be competitive.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(3) MR FLOOD could take The Computaform Sprint and, in so doing, could make it all four wins over this trip, including a hat-trick on this track.

Cape visitor (2) RUSSET AIR finished a head behind (1) CHIMICHURI RUN at Kenilworth recently and will renew rivalry. It could go either way.

Many are looking for minor stakes, including (4) PRINCE OF KAHAL, (7) RIVARINE and (9) WINTER STORM.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

Riding arrangements suggest (5) DUCHESS OF BOURBON is likely to be competitive but, after disappointing efforts in her last two starts, stablemates (6) ESTEEMAL and (8) STAR OF SILVER make more appeal.

(1) SHAMROCK WIND and (7) WATER SPIRIT fluffed their lines last time out, but can bounce back at the finish.

Stablemate (9) HEAVEN'S EMBRACE caught the eye on her recent comeback behind the consistent (11) CRUISE ALONG and is weighted to the turn tables.

RACE 10 (2,000M)

(2) HAWWAAM appears to have his mood controlled now and should make them pick up their feet.

But stablemate (1) SOQRAT loves this distance, which he tried in the Summer Cup, and won't lie down.

(9) JET START, (4) CHIJMES, (8) WESTERN FORT and (3) TIERRA DEL FUEGO could make in the tierce.

RACE 11 (1,800M)

(1) SING OUT LOUD spreadeagled the opposition over 1,600m last start. On the evidence, she should confirm superiority despite her first attempt over this trip.

(3) FLAME TREE and (5) BOLD DIVA may get closer to the selection with that recent comeback run under their belts.

(4) REWRITE THE STARS was disappointing last start but is capable of a better showing.

RACE 12 (1,160M)

(7) SARAH returns from a lengthy absence following a disappointing showing in the CTS1200 but is favourably treated by the conditions. She should acquit herself competitively, if race ready.

(2) MIGHTY HIGH has rediscovered her form. She beat Computaform Sprint contender Mr Flood over this course and distance two starts back. On that form, she should play a leading role.

Look for a big run from (10) GAIAN GLORY.

RACE 13 (1,800M)

(2) KATAK preserved his unbeaten record with a dominant display in leg 1 of the Winter Series, beating half a dozen of these rivals. On that evidence, he will be hard to beat over the extra 200m.

(6) ARCTIC DRIFT and (7) CAPTAIN FLINDERS could get closer on revised the terms.

(1) SILVER HOST and (3) SUPER SILVANO are capable of winning with comeback runs under their belts.

RACE 14 (3,200M)

(2) FACTOR FIFTY and (3) SUNSHINE SILK have winning credentials despite big weights.

(10) GOLD GRIFFIN won well on his return recently and should be competitive.

(12) VILLAGE DEEP and (13) EARTH SKY finished behind that rival but are capable of staking a claim.

(5) DROMEDARIS and (1) ALI BON DUBAI are proven stayers at this level, so must also be respected.

RACE 15 (1,200M)

(1) DARK CRYSTAL has hit the woodwork at her last two starts in similar events and is a winning chance.

(4) CARIBBEAN SUNSET boasts solid recent form at this level. She is likely to pose a threat.

(6) ALSFLAMINGBEAUTY and (8) ON CAPTAIN'S SIDE are also in good form and capable of playing big roles.

(9) OUR PRIZED JEWEL should improve with racing, which brings her into contention.