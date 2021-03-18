Mr Clint packs some power

It may seem a tad short by his lofty standards. A mile, that is.

But it's Mr Clint we're talking about. He, who put his rivals away with a swish of the tail when winning the Dester Singapore Gold Cup in 2019.

He, who has banked in $1.8 million from five wins and too-many-to-count placings.

And yes, he who has won once over the 1,600m and twice over the even shorter trip of 1,400m.

And since we're talking about Mr Clint, let's not be too quick to dismiss his chances in Saturday's main race - the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A race.

Sure, the race is over the mile. It's a step back from his last start unplaced run in the 2,000m Gold Cup last November and his third in the 1,800m Queen Elizabeth II Cup just a month earlier.

But, it doesn't mean he's out of it. He still has that swagger. On the day, he can match motors with the best at Kranji.

That's Mr Clint.

Now with trainer Mark Walker, after spending many successful seasons with Lee Freedman, Mr Clint was at the trials on Tuesday morning.

If you were looking and hoping to see him "make your day" with a blinding show, you would have been a little disappointed.

Otherwise, the trial was okay. You see, Mr Clint eventually ran third - some four lengths behind the winner, Surge. But, in fairness, he was only settling into stride when the 1,000m trial was nearing its end.

The rest of the time, jockey Marc Lerner kept him away from the bluster up front, where Surge traded blows with Green Star and later Lim's Passion and then The August.

Where was Mr Clint while all this was happening?

He was biding his time, doing his thing - like as if he knew it wasn't a race and just a build-up. He came into the picture only when the field straightened for that dash home.

Suddenly he was fifth. Then he was fourth. Then third. All that Lerner had to do was keep him balanced and concentrated.

He eventually went to the line on his own terms. Will he bring that form to the races on Saturday? Will it be a winning show? Well, don't bet against it.

So, what about Surge?

Well, he certainly packed a wallop when taking the trial in pillar-to-post fashion.

Trained by Leticia Dragon and ridden by Saifudin Ismail, Surge cleared the gates like a bat from hell and thereafter just hummed along.

He was three lengths clear on straightening and he kept up a bright gallop to take the trial by 11/2 lengths from The August. His time was 61.22sec.

An honest sort, Surge has been paying for board and lodging through his three wins - all the while saddled by Dragon.

A son of Exceed and Excel, his win in January was a fighting one. That day, Lerner rode him a treat, coming from near last in that 1,000m scurry to beat Snip by a head. There is certainly more to come from this five-year-old.