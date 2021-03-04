Mr Clint primed for comeback

Australian jockey Craig Williams steering Mr Clint (No. 8) to capture the 2019 Dester Singapore Gold Cup.

Put a pencil through Mr Clint's dismal showing at last year's Singapore Gold Cup. It just wasn't his day.

Ridden by A'Isisuhairi Kasim, he plodded home - beaten a long way out.

He eventually finished 13th in that capacity field of 16.

What a difference a year makes.

After all, it was in the 2019 edition of the time-honoured Singapore classic that Mr Clint worked home under hard riding by top Australian jockey Craig Williams to beat all and sundry by almost a length.

That was then.

Now is now and if you're a fan of the big fella, mark off March 20 on your calendar - for that is when Mr Clint intends to resume his illustrious career.

And don't be surprised to see him racing in the colours of the Al Rashid Stable.

Formerly the pride of the Oscar Racing Stable, Mr Clint was sold to the Kuwaiti connections when trainer Lee Freedman wound up his Singapore operation to return to Australia.

As such, Mr Clint is now with Mark Walker, who is relishing the idea of having another classic winner in his barn.

Walker was represented by a strong team at Tuesday's trials and he was pleased with Mr Clint's showing.

The three-time Singapore champion trainer had apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow on the reins for the trial on Tuesday morning.

She settled the five-time winner near the rear, with only King Louis, who had jockey Noh Senari astride, for company.

Mr Clint began to make inroads four wide from the 500m but stayed one-paced on the outside. He eventually finished seventh and five lengths away from the winner in that eight-horse field.

It was a glowing performance but Walker had seen enough and he reckons his charge will be ready for his comeback race over the mile in a fortnight's time.

"He trialled fine," said the trainer, who had three other runners in that same trial.

"It was more like a day out, he'll trial again on the Tuesday before his race."

That will surely make someone's day.