Mr Fat Kiddy is lean and mean

A first-season runner could help launch the career of first-season trainer Jason Lim.

With just four runners from Lim's yard down to run on Sunday, the 38-year-old rookie does look to have an outstanding chance with Mr Fat Kiddy.

That is, if the three-year-old can bring his training form to the races.

In preparation for Sunday's assignment, Mr Fat Kiddy was sent out for a gallop on the training track yesterday morning and he looked good and ready.

Ridden by Ben Thompson, who will be partnering him in Race 5 on Sunday, Mr Fat Kiddy cantered one round before being asked to pick up the tempo. That he did, running the 600m in 40.1sec.

A bargain buy at just $7,000, Mr Fat Kiddy has more than paid back his purchase price.

He ran third on debut. That was on March 3, when beaten rather comprehensively in a Restricted race over the 1,000m. Sent to the trials by his then-trainer David Hill, Mr Fat Kiddy ran home a winner by almost 11/2 lengths.

His next race was an Open Maiden in early April and that was where he really impressed.

Taking on the likes of Wind Trail, Maestro and Bangkok Girl - just to name a few - Mr Fat Kiddy was hardly disgraced when he picked up a cheque for finishing third against that talented bunch.

That day, over the 1,600m on turf, he showed early speed but fizzled out in the run home.

At his last outing, which was less than a month ago, the son of Al Maher again picked up some money when fourth to Siam Royal Orchid.

Mr Fat Kiddy was back at the trials last week and he earned a star rating when, with Thompson on the reins, he won in 60.89sec.

In all, he has so far cashed in $12,000 and, if he runs true to form, the cheques should keep rolling in.

Another one who impressed on the training track was Majestic Empress.

The chestnut had apprentice T Krisna in the saddle when she reeled off the 600m in 36.9sec.

She had stablemate Zoffspeed for company. A two-year-old by Zoffany, Zoffspeed will see action for the first time in Race 3 - the Inglis Ready2Race Sales Stakes - also on Sunday.

As for Majestic Empress, she will line up in Race 8, which is a stayers' contest over the 2,000m. Vlad Duric will be in the saddle.