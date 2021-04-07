Mr Frostie looks a standout in Race 3

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(5) YOU KNOW WHO has hit the woodwork in both starts and should be scoring soon if building on that promise.

(7) JET FOR TIME caught the eye in a valuable sales race when last seen and should go close if making further progress.

(1) BACK TO YOU and (2) GREEK MYTH are interesting runners. The former improved after a no-show debut run to be beaten just over two lengths in his only subsequent start. He could have a role to play. The latter will need to bounce back from a disappointing last start and reproduce the form that saw him run third on debut.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) PRINCESS SANTO improved for the fitting of blinkers when just touched off over this trip last time and should go close again with the headgear retained.

(2) AFTER THE STORM also improved reverting to this trip when just behind that rival last time and should make her presence felt.

(3) ERTURUL could get into the action if reproducing her best form.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) MR FROSTIE was only outrun late into second over this trip last time and the winner has won again since, so a repeat of that effort should see him go close and even win this.

(3) LIFE ON MARS is likely to improve and could play a role.

(2) WEST COAST WONDER has a bit to find on that form but has earning potential if reproducing his best efforts.

(6) AFRICANROYALJEWEL is an exciting newcomer. Will run a big race.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) BOLDLY GO has improved and returned from a break when staying on to finish third over track and trip last time out. With improved fitness on her side, could make further progress.

(3) GALIEK YO BABY showed improvement when fitted with blinkers in her last start and should make her presence felt if building on that effort.

(2) ALLOWAY GROVE would also have tightened up after a fast-finishing third recently and could pose a threat.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(5) ROYAL WATCH, who was a good third in a similar contest when last seen, appears the pick of the Snaith-trained quartet on riding arrangements and should be competitive.

(7) FLYING GRACE is well handicapped on these terms and could surprise.

(2) NIGHT SONG is likely to give another bold account of himself and must be respected.

(4) HEARTBREAK HOTEL and (6) KARIBA HALL both filled the runner-up berth in their respective recent outings and, if in similar form, should be thereabouts.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(3) BRIANNA finished well after a slow start on her handicap debut and, with improvement expected, could represent value.

(1) GREEN LIGHT GAL beat that rival last time on her return from a break so, with improved fitness, should play a role.

(7) VOICE NOTES could be hard to peg back under a light weight but, that said, the race could also be run to suit recent hat-trick scorer (5) OHWHATANIGHT.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(2) LILAC SENSATION bounced back to form after a break and won over this trip last time out. A resultant two-point penalty is unlikely to halt her progress.

(9) MISS MILLSTREAM is 1kg better off with that rival for ½ length so is weighted to be competitive.

(3) CELTIC NIGHT is bred to improve for this step up in trip and is also likely to pose a threat.

(5) WILD CREATURE is better off at the weights too and should get closer on these terms.