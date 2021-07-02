Mr Malek gets the thumbs up

Jockey A'Isisuhairi Kasim on Mr Malek after his last victory.

It may be only a nine-horse field, but tomorrow's $150,000 Group 2 Stewards' Cup over 1,600m looks interesting.

The winner could come from the top-rated trio - Mr Malek, Rocket Star and Big Hearted - with the next highest-rated contender, Kharisma, playing the spoiler's role.

The quartet are rated from 90 to 97. There is a gap to the next runner, Senor Don, who has only 82 points.

Being a set-weight affair, all the nine four-year-olds will carry 57kg. That obviously gives the higher-rated runners the advantage.

If under handicap conditions, they will have to give weight to their lower-rated rivals on a one-point to ½kg basis.

For example, Mr Malek and Rocket Star, both on 97 points, will have to concede 7.5kg to Senor Don with their 15-point difference.

Of the top three, I fancy Mr Malek.

Trainer Steven Burridge, who has been having a good run in the last few weeks, has got the Oscar Racing Stable-owned gelding in top condition since he took over the horse from Lee Freedman.

Before he returned to Australia, Freedman enjoyed six wins, a second and two thirds from 10 starts with the horse.

His second was behind the mighty sprinter Inferno in the Group 1 Lion City Cup over 1,200m. His third came in the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic over 1,400m. The winner was also Inferno.

Mr Malek registered his first unplaced start, on Jan 16, before joining Burridge after Freedman left.

Burridge did a good job mending a lameness issue during the four-month rest that Mr Malek had.

He resumed on May 22 and came from second-last to finish third to Kharisma over 1,200m.

That made him fitter and led to an authoritative 2½-length victory over 1,400m on June 5.

Mr Malek has thrived even further. He won his trial last week with plenty in hand.

Although Rocket Star was just as impressive by finishing second by a whisker, he was ridden out, while Mr Malek's race-jockey, A'Isisuhairi Kasim, did not flex a muscle.

The pair will be going neck and neck again tomorrow.

Reigning Singapore Gold Cup winner Big Hearted should fly home from the rear for third.

He also won his trial in an eye-catching manner last week and the 1,600m on the long course It looks his caper.

His connections have secured four-time Singapore champion Vlad Duric for the ride.

The progressive Kharisma, with four wins and two placings from seven starts this year, will try his luck from the front with his speed. But this will be his first attempt over 1,600m.