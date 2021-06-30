Mr Malek has eyes on the Stewards

Mr Malek leaving his rivals chasing his shadow last start on June 5. He looks spot-on for Saturday's big race.

A last-start winner and another who ran a courageous race last time out were the star performers on the training track at Kranji yesterday morning.

They must be treated with utmost respect in the $150,000 Group 2 Stewards' Cup over 1,600m on Saturday.

Mr Malek covered the 600m hit-out in 38.2sec with stablemate Tiger Leap for company. The Steven Burridge-trained pair warmed up with a round of steady canter before the gallop.

The other Cup runner to impress trackwatchers was the Stephen Gray-trained Kharisma, who ran out the distance in 38.2sec.

The Frenchman, Marc Lerner, was Kharisma's pilot in that preparatory gallop.

But, first off, let's deal with Mr Malek.

A prolific moneyspinner with over $300,000 in the kitty after just a dozen starts, he had A'Isisuhairi Kasim doing the steering.

Prepared by a trainer whose horses are running in form, after that winning double with Split Second and Absolovido on Sunday, Mr Malek is truly shaping up nicely.

Last start on June 5, he toyed with his opponents when winning that Class 2 sprint over 1,400m on turf.

That day, when betted down by astute punters, Mr Malek came off a midfield spot to mow down the opposition.

He pulled up looking really well and Burridge would have been pleased with what he witnessed of his charge.

Owned by Oscar Racing Stable, Mr Malek is familiar with the big stage having, you could say, been there and done that.

He was second to the mighty Inferno in last year's Lion City Cup while under the tutelage of Lee Freedman, who has since returned to Australia.

Earlier, in August last year, Mr Malek was again in a showcase event and that day he put in a mighty effort when third in the Singapore Classic.

So, we know that the big races don't scare him that easily and the Stewards' Cup looks right up his alley.

As for the Cup trip of 1,600m, it shouldn't be a problem for this son of Swiss Ace.

After all, it was in September last year that Mr Malek beat a Class 1 field over the mile.

That day, he drew the chute on the outside of the field but quickly settled into fifth spot.

With 250m to travel, he was the horse you wanted to have your money on. He was travelling like a winner and he went on to take the prize with almost a length to spare.

Mr Malek is an honest sort. He's always where you want him to be. Come Saturday, he will have a big say when they give out the honours.

As for Kharisma, he ran a brilliant race earlier this month, when second to the mighty Lim's Lightning.

He finished that race 11/2 lengths behind the champ.

But, on the day, he was never going to run down Lim's Lightning - even if flogged to hell and back.

Still a four-year-old, his record reads like a bestseller.

In a career which took off in January last year, Kharisma has raced 16 times for seven wins and a clutchful of placings.

Interestingly, the Gray-trained runner has never been over the Stewards' Cup trip of 1,600m.

But, taking a line from the way he finished off behind Lim's Lightning over 1,400m, the mile should be a piece of cake.