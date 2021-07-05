Mr Malek swoops to conquer

Mr Malek (No. 1) romping home in the $150,000 Group 2 Stewards' Cup over 1,600m with jockey A'Isisuhairi Kasim astride at Kranji on Saturday.

Bring on the Derby!

You could imagine trainer Steven Burridge shouting it out loud as he traded high-fives with his mates.

That, after Mr Malek romped in to lift the Stewards' Cup over 1,600m at Kranji on Saturday.

Sure, it wasn't the biggest of races in terms of money and bragging rights.

And it didn't bring together Kranji's creme de la creme.

But, boy, did the Stewards' Cup get us off our seats as we cheered home the Oscar Racing Stable's Mr Malek and jockey A'Isisuhairi Kasim in the $150,000 Group 2 race.

Indeed, if this was any other time and if there were crowds on course, the grandstand would have erupted and the faithful would have looked to the track in awe. They would wonder, perhaps, if they had just witnessed the coming of yet another Kranji star.

Yes. "Bring on the Derby" must surely have been the battle cry in the Burridge camp, after their star whipped his rivals in no uncertain terms over the 1,600m trip on grass.

Then again, even before the race, the stars seemed aligned for the four-year-old son of Swiss Ace.

When he walked into the parade ring, where destinies mingled, you knew him from the rest. Even on our TV screens, he had that presence about him. I think, desire is the word.

Sure, there was another camp. They were the fans of Rocket Star and they sent him off as the favourite.

But, as we discovered, on the day, no one was going to beat Mr Malek.

This is how it all panned out.

Mr Malek jumped away cleanly and his rider quickly tucked him neatly behind the leading bunch.

There he stayed - in fifth spot - as the field began to negotiate that final turn which led them to the top of the straight.

Even with the winning post still 500m away, he was the horse you wanted to have your money riding on.

A furlong out and with everyone going for broke, Mr Malek found the lead.

Showing laser-beam focus, he scooted away, methodically breaking the hearts and burning the lungs of everything behind him.

Such was his dominance that the winning jockey had, just before the finish, sneaked a peep behind him.

I reckon all he saw was panic on the faces of his rivals. It was to be expected. On the day, Mr Malek was unbeatable.

Yes. Bring on the Derby, which is run over 1,800m on July 25. Beaten by Inferno in the Group 1 Lion City Cup last October, Mr Malek finally had a Group win on the board.

It was a long time coming and it could open the door to other black-type victories.

For the record, Mr Malek rewarded his backers with a surprisingly good payout of $17 for the win.

Big Hearted, who finished second - 11/4 lengths behind the winner - paid $9 for the place. Kharisma, a neck behind, returned $7.

As for the beaten brigade, spare a thought for Rocket Star.

The $12 favourite was never a factor. But there were excuses.

It was revealed after the race that Rocket Star - who finished in sixth spot - had returned lame.

Alas, that's racing.