Mr Malek’s up to the task

Mr Malek is the likely favourite in Saturday's Stewards' Cup.

It was with open arms and, most likely, a huge "thank you" that Steven Burridge welcomed the Lee Freedman-trained Mr Malek to his yard.

After all, when Freedman began dismantling his Kranji establishment to return to Australia - which included the dispersing of his horses - Mr Malek was viewed as a prized catch.

A horse who would add colour and class to any stable.

So, what if there were some "issues".

Burridge knew better than to look a gift horse in the mouth.

Mr Malek arrived at the stable under a bit of an injury cloud, but Burridge knew that it was a minor hiccup. Something that could be easily remedied.

He was spot-on. Thanks to a good dose of patience, Burridge nursed Mr Malek back to his racing best. Come Saturday, the four-year-old could return the favour and reward the trainer a win in a Group race.

The popular Australian handler has not had a Group win since Lim's Lightning captured the Group 2 Aushorse Golden Horseshoe in 2018.

"I haven't had a decent horse like Mr Malek for a while. Hopefully, he can go all the way," said Burridge, as he looks ahead to the $150,000 Group 2 Stewards' Cup.

By "going all the way", Burridge was referring to the even bigger fish to fry in three weeks' time, the Group 1 Singapore Derby over 1,800m on July 25.

Sure, he is wary of the Derby distance. But he knows he's got a fine horse for the job.

"Mr Malek's good as gold. The vets and the farriers have done an excellent job with him, especially Dr Peter Briggs and Andrew the farrier," he said.

"He was lame when he arrived, I think he stood on a nail. But that's behind him.

"Hopefully, he can run a good race this Saturday. There is still a question mark about the Derby trip but he's such a relaxed type that we think he can take that on."

Early last month, when having his second start for Burridge, Mr Malek squeezed his way out of a tight pocket to score going away in a Class 2 race over 1,400m.

Burridge saw something in that win. It has enough evidence to suggest the 1,800m would not be a bridge too far.

"He's won once over 1,600m and he will definitely run out a strong mile this Saturday," he said.

"You would think the Derby trip should be okay from the way he finished off, but we'll see. I'm happy with the preparation he's had. I'd say, all's going well.

"He won a nice race at his last start, especially as he gave weight all round that day, and he's now back to weight-for-age conditions.

"He's come through that run very well, and I was very happy with a trial he won last week."

Still, Burridge knows that there is a job to do in the Stewards' Cup.

"It's a very competitive race with some very good horses like Rocket Star and Kharisma, and also, Big Hearted," he said.

But one thing he knows: Mr Malek's preparation has been up to the minute. And Oscar Racing Stable, which owns Mr Malek, will agree that it's all they can ask for.