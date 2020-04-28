Mr Stunning lives up to his name

GROUP 1 CHAIRMAN'S SPRINT PRIZE

Mr Stunning lived up to his name and cemented his place as one of Hong Kong's finest sprinters with his 20-1 victory in Sunday's HK$18 million (S$3.3 million) Group 1 Chairman's Sprint Prize (1,200m).

The Frankie Lor-trained gelding put age and injury woes behind him to become only the third seven-year-old to succeed in the race's 41-year history.

Mr Stunning was withdrawn from this race last year due to a hairline fracture in his shoulder. But, on Sunday, he capped a successful return with the third Group 1 success of his career and first win since the 2018 Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint, also with Karis Teetan astride.

The Australian-bred joined Dim Sum (2011) and Lucky Nine (2014) as seven-year-old winners of the Chairman's Sprint Prize, while Joy And Fun landed the 2012 edition as an eight-year-old.

"He's a seven-year-old now but this season, for me, he's always been very close. Unfortunately, last season, he had that shoulder problem but now everything's good," said Lor.

Slated to retire after this run, that decision may be put on hold.