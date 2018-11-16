Mr T on the fast track

RACE 1 (2,400M)

(1) SHALLCROSS looked an unlucky loser last time out. He is probably better on the turf and does look hard to beat.

(2) CONQUERING KING is a long-time battler but never runs a terrible race, so is likely to be involved with the finish once again.

(4) TAZZMAN did not show much on his Polytrack debut but could improve with the step up in distance.

(5) HIPPIE TRAIL is improving.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) MR T is holding his form well enough to contest the finish of this race. Looks a likely winner.

(3) LUCKY DEAL did not show much on his local debut but could improve back on the turf.

(4) BOLD CALL is improving and can win if jockey Muzi Yeni can overcome a poor draw.

(5) LITTLE DRUMMER BOY has some fair form but could need a run or two returning from a lengthy break.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) ALFEO was well beaten on the turf recently and needs to improve.

(2) AMAZON KING is better than his last run would suggest and could place.

(3) ALDO disappointed last time out but was restrained. Expect improvement.

(4) LE GRAND ROUGE is holding his form well and should fight out the finish once again.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) MADAME SPEAKER is the class act of the race and is well suited to this C & D. She is weighted to win comfortably and jockey Greg Cheyne knows her well.

(2) FALCON ROCK was a well beaten third last time out but could place.

(3) THE HIGHWAY MAN ran a tremendous race in his penultimate start. He might place.

(4) OPEN FIRE is unexposed-respect.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) ESTEEMAL may have just needed her last run and could improve in her new yard.

(2) RED GRANITE is better than her last two runs would suggest.

(3) HIDDEN THOUGHT is a bit unreliable but could do better back on a turf track.

(5) RAVEN GIRL won really nicely in her penultimate start. She did not repeat it last time out.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) DOUBLE BLACK has some fair recent form and should go close despite a poor draw.

(2) JUNGLE FAIRY has been impressive of late winning her last two starts very nicely.

(3) LET IT FLOW was a bit disappointing last time out but did win well the time before that.

(4) RIVER DELTA was an impressive winner recently and could be improving.

(6) BRING ME MORE is holding her form and should go close.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) MY WORLD was well beaten last time out but is likely to run a better race.

(2) IT IS WRITTEN is holding his form and has a winning chance.

(3) ARABIAN DYNASTY may have just needed his last run and was doing his best late.

(5) PAPER TOWN fought on gamely to win last time out.