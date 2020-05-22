MRA seeks reopening of M'sian racing

The Malayan Racing Association (MRA) is prepared to meet all requirements under the conditional Movement Control Order (MCO) to enable the resumption of horse-racing, reported Malaysian daily The Sun.

MRA secretary (Malaysia) Krishna Kumar said turf clubs, which stage the weekly race meetings in Kuala Lumpur, Ipoh and Penang, are prepared to meet the authorities to discuss the matter.

"Jockeys and horse owners are frustrated that the suspension is still in place, while other businesses are already allowed to resume operations," he said.

"We are prepared to take all precautionary measures, including social distancing, as well as ensuring the use of hand sanitisers and protective attire."

Horse racing, lotteries and casinos were suspended when the MCO was enforced on March 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The suspension has dealt a serious blow to the gaming industry, which is already hard hit by online gambling.

Millions will be lost if the races are scrapped for the rest of the year, according to industry players. Thousands employed in the sector are also at risk of losing their jobs if the suspension continues.