Munger and Kok suspended
JOCKEY RYAN MUNGER
Sentence: One Singapore race day, from Dec 20 to Dec 27.
Offence: Careless riding on Speed Racer in Race 5 on Saturday. He permitted his mount to shift outwards near the 400m mark, when insufficiently clear of Lim's Oceanic, who checked and was taken inwards.
APPRENTICE JOCKEY SIMON KOK
Sentence: One Singapore race day, from Dec 20 to Dec 27.
Offence: Careless riding on Sure Will Do in Race 7 on Saturday. He
permitted his mount to shift outwards near the 80m mark, carrying Champagne Finale across the line of Thunder, who checked.
