Racing

Munger and Kok suspended

Jockey Ryan Munger. TNP PHOTO: SALWA SUANDI
Dec 15, 2020 06:00 am

JOCKEY RYAN MUNGER

Sentence: One Singapore race day, from Dec 20 to Dec 27.

Offence: Careless riding on Speed Racer in Race 5 on Saturday. He permitted his mount to shift outwards near the 400m mark, when insufficiently clear of Lim's Oceanic, who checked and was taken inwards.

APPRENTICE JOCKEY SIMON KOK

Sentence: One Singapore race day, from Dec 20 to Dec 27.

Offence: Careless riding on Sure Will Do in Race 7 on Saturday. He

permitted his mount to shift outwards near the 80m mark, carrying Champagne Finale across the line of Thunder, who checked.

Champagne Finale springs $185 jolt
Racing

Champagne Finale springs $185 jolt

