Munger can win for Two Of Us

Ryan Munger, the rider of Two Of Us.

RACE 1 (1,200M)

A race with many nicely bred unraced youngsters. Respect any support. However, there are some decent raced runners.

(6) PELARGONIUM made a promising debut with a second behind a more experienced rival. She could have won had she not hung badly. Hopefully, she keeps straight this time.

(13) IMBEJEJE was dangerous in both her starts and could take advantage if the others show too much inexperience. But she is dropping in distance.

(16) ZURI'S STAR should come on from her debut run.

RACE 2 (1,750M)

(8) VICTORY TWIST is improving with each start and it looks the longer trip will be ideal. But he has plenty of speed in his pedigree and only the race will show if he goes this far.

(10) MAESTRO SONADOR has an excuse for his last-start failure. This looks the right race.

(15) BROADWAY was a bit disappointing in his second start, but can show true form back at Scottsville. He could very much prefer this longer straight.

(9) ELLIS ISLAND and (2) CORAL COPY have run some good races and need to be considered.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) MASTER VISION made a form return with blinkers last time. He has drawn even better in pole position. Although he has not been the most consistent around, he must have a chance.

(7) FADE TO BLACK also showed close to his best form over a shorter trip at this course. He looks to be at his best at Scottsville and must be taken seriously.

(5) FINAL DESTINY won his maiden easier than the margin suggests and could be on the upgrade.

If (11) A WHOLE NEW WORLD gets the race run to suit, he could overcome his draw and get into the fight for the prize money.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) TWO OF US is in a good form. He followed up on his Poly win with a solid second on turf. He could finally score over 1,600m with Ryan Munger up.

(2) LIVING WATERS has no problem with the distance. From a good gate, he looks to have a fair chance.

(4) TWICE THE FLIGHT got up close on the Poly last time and could be ready for his next win.

Another who should be right there is (6) WALTON HALL, who won in convincing fashion.

(3) CAVALIERI, who needs to prove over this distance, caught the eye last time.

(15) GOLD SEASON gave signs he could be back to his best but has a bad draw to overcome.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) WISHFUL GIRL LINN has been running well in stronger races. She has the best draw and can finally win at this venue.

(11) SILVER MARIA is a bit better than her run on the Poly, where she did not disgrace herself. This shorter trip should be to her liking.

(10) QUICKSTEP LADY, (12) CHANTY LANE and (14) LADY OF LUTETIA have to overcome a wide draw.Quickstep Lady can score an overdue win, as she can get away with front-running tactics.

(5) SWISS BANK is capable of a bold showing. Ignore her last run, where she raced wide over further.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) GREAT SHAKA has been impressive at this course and is no stranger to carrying big weights. He may be tough to catch from draw No 1.

(8) HAIL COLUMBIA did not show his best form in the Cape recently, but is capable and the change of scenery may do him the world of good.

(11) SPYDAS CORNER shrugged off an indifferent run with a convincing win over the ultra-consistent Good Rhythm. He won from a stand-side draw last time, so could repeat.

(9) LIGHT THAT LOOSE needed his last run and could be ready to progress again. His stable is in hot form.

(3) HOOVES OF TROY has fair Eastern Cape form.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) HONOKALANI ran a fair race on debut and then confirmed the promise with a running-on second from a wide draw. He would have improved from a rest and, if not minding the switch to turf, could score.

(6) LADY TIPTREE was not fazed in trying the turn on debut and showed potential with her third-place finish. She carries a light weight and could be dangerous.

Another youngster making the switch from Poly to turf is (5) TABEBUIA, who was well behind Honokalani on debut but may get closer from a better draw.

(2) OVER THE BAY could run best of the older runners.