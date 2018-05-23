Munro and Grylls suspended for careless riding

Jockeys Alan Munro and Craig Grylls have been suspended for careless riding.

Munro will have to sit two Singapore race days over his handling of Melting Point in Race 7 on April 24.

His suspension will be from May 27 to June 3.

The stewards concluded that Munro had, shortly after passing the 100m mark, allowed his mount to shift outwards, resulting in Easter Mate having to be checked.

Grylls, too, will miss two Singapore race days over the same period for a careless riding charge on Nimitz in Race 4 on May 11.

It was established that after passing the 100m mark, he allowed his mount to shift outwards, resulting in Eastiger having to be checked.