Muraahib gears up for big assignment

Muraahib (right) in one of his three wins.

Trainer Lee Freedman's up-and-coming Muraahib put his hands up for Sunday's $250,000 EW Barker Trophy race with an impressive hit-out at Kranji yesterday morning.

While the majority of the contenders had already done their final gallops, Muraahib did his only yesterday and he certainly caught the eye.

With race-jockey A'Isisuhairi Kasim astride, the three-time winner, including his last two starts, bowled along nicely over 600m in 39.1sec.

He pulled up on his toes.

This was his second brilliant piece of work for his first feature-race assignment.

Last Thursday, he won his trial in top fashion, suggesting he is ready for the task.

As the Group 2 EW Barker Trophy is a handicap affair, Muraahib goes in with a handy 52.5kg which will give him every chance.