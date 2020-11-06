Muraahib goes for walk in the park

Muraahib, a winner of his last two starts, won the third of five trials at Kranji yesterday morning like a stroll in the park.

Yet, he went below one minute for the Polytrack 1,000m, clocking 59.75sec.

Jockey A'Isisuhairi Kasim bounced the Lee Freedman-trained six-year-old out to lead by a couple of lengths.

Nepean went up to join him after a couple of hundred metres, followed closely by Key Success. A big gap separated the rest.

Nepean straightened up about a head in front, but Muraahib just cruised ahead soon after under his own steam.

Never once did A'Isisuhairi ask for some effort and his mount coasted home by two lengths from Nepean.

Muraahib is pretty consistent. He has had 13 starts for three wins, three seconds and five thirds. He has amassed about $225,000 for Oscar Racing Stable.

His last two wins were in Class 2, over 1,200m and 1,400m. Watch him.

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Tesoro Pirata (K A'Isisuhairi)

2 Big Bad Mama

3 Strong N Best (JP van der Merwe)

4 The Archer (M Zaki)

Margins and time: 3, 1/2, 1/2 (1min 01.05sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Tenyatta (I Saifudin) H

2 Effortless (M Kellady)

3 David's Sling

4 Boy Next Door (CC Wong)

5 Super Power (Zaki)

6 Gold Spirit (S Noh)

7 Sun Princeps

8 Nimble (Merwe)

Margins and time: 1/2, 1, 3/4, 3/4, 1/2, hd, 121/4 (1:00.91)

TRIAL 3

1 Muraahib (A'Isisuhairi) H

2 Nepean (Kellady)

3 Mo Almighty (M Lerner)

4 Field Marshal (V Duric)

5 Key Success (B Woodworth)

6 Enforce (J See)

7 Qaraat (R Munger)

8 Voluminous (S Shafrizal)

9 Prime Time (L Beuzelin)

10 Webster

Margins and time: 2, 1, 1/2, hd, 31/2, 1, 1/2, 23/4, 5 (59.75)

TRIAL 4

1 Clarton Treasure (Lerner) H

2 Upgraded (ZX Tan)

3 Quick Shosha (R Maia)

4 Asaad (I Azhar)

5 Silver Sky (Saifudin)

6 Baccarat (Kellady)

7 Heart Of Courage (M Ewe)

8 Lim's Bestbreaker (WH Kok)

9 Helushka (Zaki)

Margins and time: 1/2, nk, 3/4, 1/2, 3/4, 1/2, 1/2, 33/4 (1:00.65)

TRIAL 5

1 Blue Blood (Kellady) H

2 Perfect Me (Kok)

3 Rocket Ryane (T Krisna)

4 Rings Of Fire (A'Isisuhairi)

5 Big Mary (Azhar)

6 Raging Brave (Lerner)

7 City Knight (Saifudin)

8 Lim's Unique

9 Allegro

Margins and time: 31/4, shd, 1/2, 11/2, 1, 1, 2, hd (59.71)