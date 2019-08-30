Muraahib's just getting started

Muraahib (No.5), finishing third on his Kranji debut, is Brian Miller's top pick for today's meeting.

Yes, it's always easier said than done.

But anyone who has browsed through Muraahib's Australian record would readily agree that he has only to produce 80 per cent of that Victorian form to land his first win at Kranji.

We thought he would do it on debut but, yes, it was easier said than done.

That day, not so long ago, Muraahib walked into the parade ring looking as hard as steel.

It didn't escape the notice of Kranji's astute punters, who came off their seats and rushed to the windows where they backed him down to $11.

They would have thought they were spot-on when Vlad Duric parked him on the inside of Lonhro Gold, thereby making sure he would get the shortest route home.

A hundred metres out and, Lonhro Gold waved the white flag. It seemed then that only Kiss Your Song could spoil their party.

Seemingly stuck together like Siamese twins they charged to the line when, right on the outside loomed the threatening shadow of Dragon Duke.

Like a Ferrari against a pair of saloon cars, the "Dragon" roared to the front and put the race to bed.

For punters, it was a nightmarish end to a nice dream.

For the record, Muraahib went on to finish third.

Was it "unfortunate"? Not really. On the day, both Kiss Your Song and Muraahib would never have beaten Dragon Duke - even if flogged to hell and back.

But it's now another day and another race. And hopefully, for Muraahib's connections, it will be another story. One with a happier ending.

In Race 7 tonight, jockey Patrick Moloney will slip into the familiar silks of the Oscar Racing Stable.

It will be the second of his four rides on what is to be his last day of racing at Kranji.

Moloney's Singapore stint will end at the close of business.

Can Muraahib give the young rider the send-off he so desires? I don't see why not.

In an interview with the club's scribes earlier this week, Moloney rated Muraahib as his "best chance" of the night.

And the horse's trainer agreed. He said: "Muraahib's a good horse. He won two from two on the All-Weather in Australia. And he's now back on the Polytrack. I hope he runs a better race."

When the man being quoted is Lee Freedman, you'd better believe it.