Murray can strike Toto in the last race

RACE 1 (1,800M)

(1) SIREN OF GREECE disappointed when a heavily backed favourite last time. She finished behind (3) DESTINY RULES but she should reverse that on her peak form.

(4) WONDEROUS has not finished far behind and should get into the picture.

(6) WAY TO DREAM showed vast improvement in her last run. Could feature.

RACE 2 (2,400M)

(1) CURVATION is holding form. The five-year-old mare will give another good performance.

The lightly raced (6) SHE'S A CRACKER is another proving and consistent performer. The chestnut filly should make a race of it.

(2) NABEELA is back over a longer distance.If problem-free, the bay filly could have a say.

(3) OCEAN FOREST and (4) SMILEY RIVER are running close-up. They could get into the money.

RACE 3 (2,400M)

(2) ZEAL AND ZEST and stable companion (5) BRAND NEW CADILLAC cannot be discounted. Either of them could take top honours.

(1) CAPTAIN CHORUS is another rarely far behind. He should give another honest account.

(6) CASH TIME is back on track. After two successive seconds, the bay gelding could go one better.

(8) FIFE is capable but must be in the right mood. Finished fifth first-up last start after five-month layoff.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(1) GALACTIC WARRIOR beat (3) ICE EATER by 3/4 lengths in a recent meeting but is 2.5kg worse off this time. It could go to the wire.

(2) DONNY G comes off a rest. If ready, the eight-year-old gelding could contest the finish.

(4) GEMCUTTER has good form but is coming off a break. However, he has won fresh.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(2) GREENS comes off a rest. Fresh, the filly could make her presence felt. She has registered a win, three seconds and two fourths in her last six starts.

(7) MIND READER is honest and could go in again.

(8) MAY QUEEN found top form and could complete a hat-trick.

(6) SOUTHERN CHARM ran below form in her last two starts. But the addition of blinkers could make the difference.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(5) BARTHOLDI and (7) NAMIB DESERT are above average and are renewing rivalry. Bartholdi took Round 1 and finished 11/2 lengths in front. Namib Desert found the Gauteng Guineas field too strong last time. But, with no weight difference, the three-year-old gelding may have to play second fiddle again.

(2) JOHNNY HERO needed his last outing and could get into the tierce.

(1) INDY GO and (4) SILVER SPECTRUM may just need their runs.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(2) TOTO, the mount of Callan Murray, is having her peak run. The filly is racing over a preferred distance. She was third over 1,500m two starts back and the extra 100m should suit.

(3) KAYLA'S DREAM is holding form. She should run another honest race.

(5) MIRACLE AND WONDER won at her third start. She has plenty of scope for improvement.

(1) BOLD FORTUNE showed marked improvement with blinkers last time.