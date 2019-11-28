My Dreamliner on cruise control

My Dreamliner went easily over the 600m in 39.6sec.

One thing we know about My Dreamliner is that he's got speed. Indeed, he's very fast over the sprints.

So far, that brilliant turn of foot has bagged him three wins.

On the two other occasions he faced the starter, My Dreamliner finished fourth.

Both times, he had excuses.

First time, in March, he jumped inwards and following that, in April, his rider reported that he raced greenly.

Forget that. His three wins are what punters remember. And why not?

On all three occasions, he drew outside gates - 11, 10 and 9. But it never stopped him.

Somehow, he always managed to get to the front and, from there, he toyed with his rivals. Indeed, he never gave them as much as a look-in.

When winning on debut, which was around this time last year, he had 2½ lengths to spare.

Two months later, in February this year, he was even more impressive. Again, he found the front and, from then on, it was "game over".

That day, when ridden by apprentice R Iskandar, he put daylight between himself and the chasing pack, winning by almost six lengths.

As if to show that it was no fluke, he won his last start -again by 2½ lengths.

That was in July.

Since then, he has been off the scene but, from what he put together on the training track yesterday morning, trainer KY Young must have been doing something right.

After all, the gallop was impeccable. Ridden by CC Wong, My Dreamliner went easily over the 600m in 39.6sec. He had You Are Special for company.

It wasn't the swiftest piece of work but, sure as ever, it was impressive and it must put him in the reckoning when he lines up for his sixth career start on Sunday.

But, as with everything in this game called racing, there are question marks.

And, in the case of My Dreamliner, the biggest query is the jump to Class 3.

It's a different kettle of fish and a step into unknown territory as his last two wins were in Class 4.

But he's a gutsy sort, having beaten the likes of Federation and Snip. I reckon he'll hold his own among the big boys.

Among the "big boys" is Man Of Mystery. A five-year-old with two wins to show from 13 starts, he was a show-off on the training track.

With apprentice M Nizar doing the riding, Man Of Mystery stopped the clock at 36.4sec for the 600m.

Last time out, when having his second start in Class 3, he was a good thing beaten when hustled into second spot behind the very-talented Star Of Jupiter.

In his defence, he had to race wide - and without cover - for most of the trip. It, most definitely, contributed to that 21/2-length deficit at the finish.

A run before that, he beat Red Rover in fast-run 1,000m flyer, clocking 58.86sec for the trip.

From Mark Walker's yard, Man Of Mystery is as honest as they come, having missed making the board just four times in his 13 months of racing.

For sure, he'll give you a run for your money.