My My My, he’s ready to win

Derek Leung will be the pilot on My My My in Race 3 tonight.

RACE 1 (1,200M)

1 ISLAND SHINE is racing well back in grade. He maps to get a nice run throughout and, with even luck, rates as the one to beat.

9 AMAZEMENT closed off nicely last start. Don't discount him - even from the wide gate.

3 FALCON TURBO is another doing well down in grade. Expect improvement.

2 MEHBOOB is next best, although he looks like he might need a few more runs in this grade.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

8 ARDENODE might be winless across 24 starts but he has shown flashes of ability. From gate three, he gets every chance to perform at his best under the in-form Blake Shinn.

1 SUNNY AND GOLD steps down in grade. Zac Purton hops up now and he commands plenty of respect at this level.

2 DAY DAY RICH gets his chance now in Class 5. He draws well and is worth keeping safe.

12 WONDER BRAHMA slots in light and only needs to offset the wide gate to be competitive.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

3 MY MY MY finally draws a nice gate and from there, he should be able to get all the favours. Derek Leung takes the reins and he looks ready to bounce onto the winners' list.

1 WHISKEY NEAT has been costly, finishing runner-up six times from 25 winless runs. The booking of Joao Moreira will ensure he gets every chance.

8 PACKING CHAMPION is on the steady improve. Purton takes over now and it wouldn't surprise to see him prove competitive again.

10 VALIANT ELEGANCE won nicely from the front last start. He steps up in grade but could give them something to chase down.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

8 HOLY HEART is a two-time course and distance winner who appears capable of adding a third, especially from the inside gate with no weight.

5 SAVAQUIN is consistent and holding his form. Suspect the return to Happy Valley will favour him.

2 THE ROCK is looking for back-to-back wins. He'll roll forward and make his own luck out in front for Chad Schofield.

3 GREEN LUCK is one of two for in-form trainer Caspar Fownes. He gets his chance from gate two with Moreira engaged.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

4 FLAMING PASSION has shown ability across his short career and his latest eye-catching trial suggests that he's finally ready to go on with it.

5 GOOD SHOT is racing well without winning.

1 TELECOM ROCKET falls into the same category. Don't discount from gate three albeit with top-weight duties to shoulder.

10 BEAUTY CHEERS is on the steady improve.

RACE 6 ( 1,650M)

1 FAST PACE deserves another chance in Class 4. He's drawn wide which could well suit him, especially with his powerful finish.

2 FA FA is racing well. Don't discount from gate two with Vincent Ho engaged.

7 MOONLUCK is on the improve and is expected to take another step forward. He can finish off for champion jockey Purton.

9 MANNA FROM HEAVEN is a winner of two out of his last three starts.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

12 RHAPSODY gets his chance with no weight on his back. He can return to form and is worth taking a chance on as his best is more than up to this.

3 STANLEY PARK can roll forward and play catch me if you can for apprentice Jerry Chau.

1 HONG KONG BET makes a welcome step back in grade. He's capable.

5 ALCARI can bounce into form for Moreira from gate five.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

9 SACRED IBIS closed off nicely for third last time out. Suspect he can improve further and with a fast enough tempo, finish over the top of this field.

8 EXCEPTIONAL NICE is looking to snap consecutive runner-up efforts. He's racing well and deserves respect.

4 TELECOM FIGHTERS is still on the rise. He's a two-time winner from his past three starts who is more than capable.

1 CELESTIAL POWER is next best.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

5 DECISIVE TWELVE was caught wide and subsequently faded out of the race last start. He gets his chance to bounce back from the good gate.

3 HIGH RISE SOLDIER is racing well and another solid performance is expected.

2 BE READY is competitive in his spot without shooting the lights out. He's next best.

10 BIZ POWER might be worth an each-way play at a big price.

